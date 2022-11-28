With holiday festivities in full swing, these local events will help shoppers find gifts for everyone on their list. Still looking for the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift for a friend, family member or partner? Several holiday markets are being held around town to promote small businesses, artists and vendors within the Austin community. Make a visit to one of our favorite markets, listed below, to find a special something for a loved one — or a perfect gift to treat yourself!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO