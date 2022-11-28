Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Administration Announces Highly Effective, New HIV Treatment to be Available in Illinois in 2023
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today on World AIDS Day that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments that are available through the State’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), is administered once a month or every other month and replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily.
Effingham Radio
Update On Deer Donation Program In Interview With Michelle Fombelle And Meredith Probst
The Illinois Deer Donation Program is a new initiative to get fresh meat into food pantries, and the project has come a long way from where it was when we first spoke with Michelle and Meredith about it back in July. Funding for the project has finally come through, and it has helped jump-start a highly popular program for deer hunters and processors alike.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wsiu.org
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene. Community Health &...
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
feastmagazine.com
The Happy Bakery offers comfort food and warm hospitality in O'Fallon, Illinois
The Happy Bakery in O’Fallon, Illinois, is serving up from-scratch food that its owner Charlie Cook calls “familiar and comforting.”. “Food has always been my love language,” Cook says. “That language has changed and evolved a bit through the years – what started out as a simple bakery is now a full-scale restaurant. It’s been a wild ride, but following my passion has led me to a career I love.”
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
Effingham Radio
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour: Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Bailout Comes With a Price
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund bailout is an unnecessary tax increase on job creators, according to State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), who voted against the legislation. The so-called compromise would provide $1.8 billion in funding to make the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund solvent. About $1.36 billion would go to...
Illinois’ Deadline For Renewing Licenses/IDs Is This Thursday
Many of the things that we found delayed, extended, or cancelled during the pandemic lockdowns and shutdowns were a real pain for many of us, but not having to take the time to renew our Illinois drivers licenses or Illinois state IDs wasn't one of them. You may actually find...
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
Illinois Is Going After People Who Misuse/Abuse Disabled Parking
In the Christmas song, "The Holiday Season," the lyrics touch on some of the highlights of this time of year like shopping, hanging stockings, singing carols, etc. An Illinois version of the song would also include cracking down on what Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White calls "Holiday Scofflaws." So...
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
AOL Corp
CDC rates more than 40 Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels
The number of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels has sharply increased over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rated 41 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels and five counties at high in the latest update, up from 20...
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Announces Historic Agreement to Eliminate Pandemic Unemployment Debt, Protect Benefits for Workers
Agreement Will Supplement State’s Trust Fund and Rainy-Day Fund, Secure Employer Tax Credits, and Save Taxpayers Millions. Governor JB Pritzker announced today an historic agreement to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds of millions of dollars in future federal tax credits for Illinois employers.
