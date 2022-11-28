Read full article on original website
Related
My Clallam County
Netflix drops 'Emily in Paris' season 3 trailer
Netflix dropped the trailer for Emily in Paris season 3 Wednesday morning, and it looks like our favorite American-gone-abroad will once again have to make some tough relationship and career decisions in the city of love. All 10 episodes of the third season will be available to stream on Dec....
My Clallam County
'Tulsa King' gets season 2 renewal, smashes records to become #1 new cable series of 2022
Tulsa King, the new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, has been renewed for season 2 on Paramount+. The series stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mobster just released from prison who must make a name for himself in a new city. According to Nielsen,...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital
As Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital, his wife tried to break into their Tesla.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
My Clallam County
Disney unveils new scene for highly anticipated “The Princess and the Frog” attraction
(NEW YORK) — Disney unveiled a new rendering of the highly anticipated The Princess and the Frog attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, coming in 2024 to Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is based on the 2009 animated film from Walt...
An “Emancipation” Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
14 Weddings Where "I Had A Bad Time" Was A Complete And Total Understatement
"After my new husband said his vows to love, honor, and cherish, the pastor told me to love, honor, and obey."
Comments / 0