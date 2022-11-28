Read full article on original website
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Lee Anglin
Timothy Lee Anglin, 62, rural Columbia City, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 18, 1960. On July 27, 2002, he married Cheryl L. Hartzell; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Ashley Anglin, Columbia City; a...
Brian E. Woolet
Brian E. Woolet, 65, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Majestic Care of South Bend. He was born Feb. 5, 1957. In 1990, Brian married Wanda Stewart. Brian is survived by his children Breanna (Chad) Dill, Plymouth, Bethany (Kyle) Pantelleria Woolet, Walkerton and Rodger Dale (Tiffany Shank) Woolet, Walkerton; stepchildren Bridgette (Josh) Gard and Wayne (Amanda) Thomas; 10 grandchildren with one on the way; and brother Mike (George) Woolet of Oregon.
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — PENDING
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at this time with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Jose Jaime Mendoza
Jose Jaime Mendoza, 60, Warsaw, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in La Cuevita, Municipio Apaseo Alto Guanajuato, Mexico, to Maria De Carman (Vega) Mendoza and Juan Mendoza. On Aug. 17, 1985, he was married to Estela Mendoza Rodriguez, and they were blessed with 37 years of marriage before Jose died.
Katie F. Miller
Katie F. Miller, 84, Nappanee, died at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born March 12, 1938. In 1958, she married Lloyd L. Miller; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Sue (Ray) Riley, Marlin Miller, Wayne Miller,...
Joan Willard — PENDING
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. Arrangements are currently pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Kellie Jo King
Kellie Jo King, 62, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 27, 1960. She is survived by three sons, Darren Diaz, Warsaw, Homer J. Knight, Columbia City and Kyle Knight; one grandchild; brothers, Robert (Marlene) Addison, Columbia City and John Kramer, Fort Wayne; and a sister, Jane Cole, Columbia City.
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, North Webster, died Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 14, 1958. Jennifer is survived by her three sons, Chris (Bobbi) Leitch, Cromwell, Josh Winebrenner, Syracuse and Thomas (Michelle) Denton, Raliegh, N.C.; one daughter, Autum Ilkanic, Illinois; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; father, Gale Black, Cromwell; one sister, Janna Nuckolls, Eatonton, Ga.; and two brothers, Jimmy Phlegar Jr., Rome City and Mike Black, West Lafayette.
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
Kevin James Kyle — UDPATED
Kevin James Kyle, 59, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Kevin was born Dec. 29, 1962, in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of James and Donnasil (Daily) Kyle. He was a well-known musician and guitar instructor and was the owner of KK Professional Guitar Lessons...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, South SR 13, north of East CR 600S, Pierceton. Driver: Dana L. Fife, 41, South Palestine Lane, Warsaw. Fife was traveling north on SR 13 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Helena C. Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, Leesburg, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” (Carrier) Rice. She was united in marriage Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
Rita Fae Pennington — PENDING
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Mark Andrew Hamilton
Mark Andrew Hamilton, 57, Columbia City, formerly of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He fought for as long as he could, but he lost his battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 31, 1964, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to Walter A. Hamilton...
Deanna Heffley
Deanna Darlene Heffley, 76, Larwill, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at home in Larwill. She was born Nov. 14, 1946. Deanna is survived by her daughter, Hollie (LeRoy) Welling; one granddaughter; and brothers, Richard (Jane) Bentz and David Bentz. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, is in charge of arrangements.
Krista Dawn Hudkins
Krista Dawn Hudkins 48, Rochester, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Feb. 18, 1974. Survivors include her children, Allison (Alec) Descoteaux, Rochester and Brendan (Patience) Hudkins, Argos; two grandchildren; father, Jim Riegle, Brook; and siblings, Mike Riegle, Rochester, Tracey (K.C.) Riegle, Rochester and Steve (Jessica) Riegle, Indianapolis.
Jessop Ready To Take On Role As North Webster Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — After nearly two decades, the town of North Webster will soon have a different clerk-treasurer managing its finances. Earlier this year, longtime public servant Betsy Luce announced her intentions to step down from the office she’s held for 19 years and that the local Democrat party had begun its search for her replacement. It didn’t take long before it was announced Leigh Anne Jessop would be assuming that leadership role for the town.
