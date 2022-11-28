Winnsboro ISD ‘meat lab’ set to open in 2023

WINNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — The Winnsboro ISD School Board approved a quote to begin construction the WISD meat lab in their November meeting.

The new facility is set to cost $3,484,291, which was quoted by C.R. Crawford Construction, according to WISD.

Once construction is complete, WISD will start offering meat processing classes in the “state-of-the-art facility.”

WISD said the facility would allow students to learn different aspects of agriculture and skills that they can utilize after they graduate high school.

Construction is set to begin before Jan. 1, 2023, and be complete before that fall 2023 semester.











