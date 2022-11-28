ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Penn Hills man arrested in connection with McKeesport shooting

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Police have made an arrest in a McKeesport shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Quenton Hughes, 40, of Penn Hills, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, and firearm violations, Allegheny County police said.

Hughes turned in himself to sheriff’s deputies Monday.

McKeesport police and paramedics responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street at 6:01 a.m. Nov. 7 for a man that was shot multiple times. The victim, a 45-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim currently is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit also responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, which led to accusing Hughes of the crime.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached through social media.

