Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO