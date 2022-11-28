ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Leave the city, and move to the country where the nearest convenient store is 30-45mins away. Problem solved.

PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
