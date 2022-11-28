Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Warner Bros Exec Provides Update on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
There's been an update on Warner Bros.'s plans to launch a new TV series based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. There have been consistent talks on what's next for Harry Potter ever since the original Harry Potter film series concluded with the release of 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Fantastic Beats was launched as a prequel franchise but never gained traction with audiences, as this year's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed at the global box office. Warner Bros. is hard at work trying to resurrect Harry Potter for TV, with an executive stating there is a "tremendous amount of ambition" on their side.
ComicBook Nation: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 & Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Breakdowns, Violent Night Review
The ComicBook Nation team breakdown the new trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny! We also review the new Christmas action-flick, Violent Night, the new Disney+ Willow Reboot, and the hottest comic picks of the week!
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Cocaine Bear Trailer Released by Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Cocaine Bear, a new action-comedy based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashed in 1985. In the real world, Andrew C. Thornton II was a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dumped a duffel bag of cocaine out of his plane because his plane was too heavy. Thornton intended to recover the bag himself, jumping out of the plane with a parachute, but in a bizarre twist of fate, the parachute was faulty, and Thornton died. Three months later, a 175-pound black bear was found dead in Georgia, alongisde 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
John Wick Entire Series Available to Stream for Free
You can watch all of the John Wick series for free online this month. That's right, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum are all available to stream on PlutoTV. That site doesn't have any logins or a monthly fee of any kind, so you can hang out with Keanu Reeves on your couch before Holiday movies take up all of the screen time in the house. Not too long ago, the trailer for Chapter 4 dropped, which sent a lot of viewers scrambling for the older films. Anyone who's been streaming lately knows how hard it can be to wrangle multiple parts of a series or trilogy. So, having them all on one service there for you is hard to beat. Director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire Magazine about how the next one might branch out a bit from what came before.
Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 Review: A Smash Worthy Sequel
"Planet Hulk," and its follow-up "World War Hulk," changed the game when it came to Marvel Comics' un-jolly green giant, with pieces of the arc making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Jettisoning Bruce Banner into outer space, Marvel's Illuminati took it upon themselves to give the Hulk a peaceful life but accidentally did the opposite. With Hulk's days on Sakaar long past, writer Greg Pak has returned to the alien war world with an interesting tale for both Hulk and his son, Skaar.
Glass Onion: Netflix Reportedly Considering Putting Knives Out Sequel Back in Theaters After Streaming Debut
For the first time ever, Netflix released an original movie in theaters, giving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a one-week theatrical run about a month ahead of its streaming premiere. Glass Onion was released in 600 theaters around the country, many more than other Netflix movies but less than a typical wide theatrical release, and it has performed quite well for the streamer. The film has made around $15 million in its one-week, limited engagement, and that success is apparently enough for Netflix to be considering sending it back to the big screen later this year.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Overtakes Twitter in Record Time
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has come to a close, with the final episodes hitting Netflix and ending in such a way that has thrown many anime fans for a loop. With one of the most controversial endings in anime history taking place thanks to the final battle between the Joestars and Pucci, fans are sharing their thoughts and feeling on social media as we bid a fond farewell to one of the biggest installments of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation to date.
