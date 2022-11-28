ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

New Pennsylvania Law puts stricter penalties for repeat DUI offenders

(WOLF) — A new Pennsylvania law will result in repeat DUI offenders facing stricter penalties. This past July the act was signed into law changing the grading of certain offenses for those driving under the influence. For example, repeat offenders found under the influence or who refuse to provide a breath or blood test will be charged the highest rate for a D.U.I - that means offenders can face up to 10 years in prison.
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
Study shows living wage for families in NEPA have increased by 39% since 2019

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For three years now, The Institute for Public Policy and The University of Scranton have set out to better understand what establishes a living wage within Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to "The Living Wage” study, the gap between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government’s...
Sugarloaf Golf Club Light Show

SUGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Families can enjoy a unique holiday light experience at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. Guests can enjoy a nice walk-through to see all the immersive lights along with the new mega tree that was put up this year. Other highlights include music, firepits, and...
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
