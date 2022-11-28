(WOLF) — A new Pennsylvania law will result in repeat DUI offenders facing stricter penalties. This past July the act was signed into law changing the grading of certain offenses for those driving under the influence. For example, repeat offenders found under the influence or who refuse to provide a breath or blood test will be charged the highest rate for a D.U.I - that means offenders can face up to 10 years in prison.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO