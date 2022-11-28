ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco District Attorney to present evidence against accused Pelosi attacker next month

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Evidence in the charges against David DePape, the man prosecutors allege beat Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul last month in the couple’s San Francisco home, will be presented on Dec. 14 in court, according to a press release from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

“Mr. DePape is expected to be present in court for the preliminary hearing on December 14,” Jenkins stated in the press release. “At the preliminary hearing the District Attorney’s Office will present evidence to support the state’s charges against Mr. DePape which include attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening family members of public officials.  We will not be disclosing the evidence and/or any witnesses to be called to testify prior to the preliminary hearing.”

David DePape’s creepy conversation with Pelosi detailed in court documents

DePape was not in court for today’s status hearing, at which time the case was set for the Hall of Justice’s Dept. 21 on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

It will be in the courtroom of Judge Stephen Murphy, who was appointed to the San Francisco Superior Court by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017. Murphy, a former plaintiff’s employment attorney and a graduate of the University of San Francisco, is slated to be on the bench until at least 2025, when his term expires.

KRON4 News confirmed that Murphy will take over from Judge Loretta Giorgi, who disclosed earlier this month that she had worked with Christine Pelosi, the daughter of the speaker and Paul Pelosi, in the San Francisco City Attorney’s office in the 1990s.

DePape’s attorney did not seek to recuse Giorgi, and accepted Murphy as the new judge, the paper reported.

