Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a narrow 2 percentage point lead over Republican rival Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff, according to a new survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll released on Thursday found that 49 percent of very likely voters surveyed said they would back Warnock, compared to 47 […]
NC health agency appealing ruling on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s government is appealing a trial judge’s order that demands many more community services by certain dates for people with intellectual and development disabilities who otherwise live at institutions, the top state health official said Wednesday. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said the formal challenge is needed because […]
Local health systems get creative to fill open positions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hospitals across the state and nation are struggling to keep nurses staffed. It’s also impacting two major healthcare systems in Eastern North Carolina. “North Carolina is projected to have 17,000 nurses as a gap between the next 5 to 7 years,” said Dr. Daphne Brewington, senior vice president nurse executive for […]
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in Upstate
Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.
Man sentenced to 33 years for armed robberies in SC
A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for two armed robberies and weapons crime.
