UNI Sunk by Hot Bradley Three-Point Shooting in First MVC Game
UNI kept it close for 28 minutes before falling to Bradley in the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season, 68-53 on Wednesday night. The way the game started surprised no one. Slow, low-scoring, and -- truth be told -- a bit sloppy. Pairing the Braves' poor shooting and the Panthers' turnovers and empty possessions, things were ugly.
‘Peyton’s Places’ Featuring Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning Debuts
In late January, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning were seen in Cedar Falls documenting what life was like for Warner during his days as a stockboy at Hy-Vee. As it was later reported, the filming was for Manning's documentation show on ESPN+, Peyton's Places. Yesterday, the major sports media outlet...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
The Holiday Game Iowa Radio Listeners Win By Losing
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Suffice it to say, if you've been listening to Eastern Iowa's Christmas Station, 104.5 KDAT at any length this past few weeks, we appreciate it. But you're also probably already out of the running in the game that is sweeping social media again this holiday season. You can find out more about the "Whamageddon Challenge" at Lifehacker. But be warned, some of the language in the rule book is not too suitable for work, so I will rehash it for you here.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe
2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Holiday Light Displays, Markets & Shows – Iowa December Events
December is going to be a busy month here in Eastern Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in the Cedar Rapids area... and beyond!. Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show - Reiman Gardens, Ames. Jolly Holiday Lights - Adventureland Park, Altoona. Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights - Midwest...
Eastern Iowa Woman Has A Stranger To Thank For Saving Her Dog’s Life
Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes, which is amazing because you'll never know when you're going to need one. This Cedar Rapids woman has a new hero she wants to thank and that person is a complete stranger. Is it just me or is there something about someone saving an animal that hits the feels just a bit differently?
Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids was initially charged with the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses
Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
Iowa Dairy Producer’s Christmas Movie Spoof Goes Viral [WATCH]
A certain photo recreating a certain scene from a certain movie that has its popularity renewed at this time every year is making the rounds on social media, and it's not just for the sake of entertainment for all who see it. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a film that...
Where to Meet Santa This Month in the Corridor [LIST]
If you want to take the kids to see Santa this holiday season, you have plenty of options! Here are some of places and events where you can take photos with Santa here in the Corridor:. Lindale Mall - 4444 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids. Santa's Arrival. Saturday, December 3rd...
