Cedar Falls, IA

UNI Sunk by Hot Bradley Three-Point Shooting in First MVC Game

UNI kept it close for 28 minutes before falling to Bradley in the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season, 68-53 on Wednesday night. The way the game started surprised no one. Slow, low-scoring, and -- truth be told -- a bit sloppy. Pairing the Braves' poor shooting and the Panthers' turnovers and empty possessions, things were ugly.
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls

Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
The Holiday Game Iowa Radio Listeners Win By Losing

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Suffice it to say, if you've been listening to Eastern Iowa's Christmas Station, 104.5 KDAT at any length this past few weeks, we appreciate it. But you're also probably already out of the running in the game that is sweeping social media again this holiday season. You can find out more about the "Whamageddon Challenge" at Lifehacker. But be warned, some of the language in the rule book is not too suitable for work, so I will rehash it for you here.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe

2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban

A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids was initially charged with the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses

Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
