Skate at the Stunning Rink at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Located in Jackson, New Hampshire, is the beautiful Emerald Lake, which transforms into a stunning natural ice rink in the winter months. The three-acre ice rink...
Seven Seacoast New Hampshire Beaches You Should Walk in the Winter
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The days are shorter, and the sun but a brief visitor. Seriously! You are not a real New Englander unless you value the winter beach months as much, if not more than the summer months. “There’s more to do at the beach in the summer!”...
Excited for the Ice Castles? Here’s When They Return to New Hampshire for 2023
It sure is 'ice' to see the highly-anticipated Ice Castles make their annual return to Lincoln, New Hampshire (see what we did there?). Time has flown, and believe it or not, we're already approaching the final month of 2022. With winter at our doorstep, seasonal places and events are preparing for what will surely be a busy season, and this includes the popular Ice Castles.
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy and rainy Wednesday afternoon and early evening, colder air is moving in on a busy breeze out of the west. Snow showers will be possible for some overnight with more flakes for some on a windy Thursday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued...
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station.
Harbor Seal Visiting Exeter, New Hampshire’s Swasey Parkway is Just Fine
The harbor seal spending time along the Squamscott River along Exeter's Swasey Parkway is doing well and in good health. Exeter Police said they've received calls about the young seal and have consulted with the Marine Mammal Rescue Team at the Seacoast Science Center, who are keeping an eye on it. So far, it appears to be doing well.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom.
Fright Kingdom in New Hampshire is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend
Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's...
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. "It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle...
Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack
New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH,...
WMUR.com
Video: Freezing drizzle possible on roads Wednesday morning in New Hampshire
Clouds thicken up late Tuesday and into Wednesday as a storm system approaches. IMPACT weather Wednesday with the threat of morning freezing rain/drizzle then afternoon heavy rain and strong winds. The winds could gust to 40-45 mph causing isolated power outages and damage. Following that system will be a breezy, chilly, but brighter day on Thursday. Friday is quiet, then another similar storm system moves in Saturday. Morning freezing rain possible then rain in the afternoon with breezy conditions.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
WCVB
Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in New Hampshire
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in New Hampshire after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, was attacked after he let the dog outside of his Goffstown home Saturday night. Hurley said bears came up...
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire
As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas.
