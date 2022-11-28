ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Seacoast Current

Excited for the Ice Castles? Here’s When They Return to New Hampshire for 2023

It sure is 'ice' to see the highly-anticipated Ice Castles make their annual return to Lincoln, New Hampshire (see what we did there?). Time has flown, and believe it or not, we're already approaching the final month of 2022. With winter at our doorstep, seasonal places and events are preparing for what will surely be a busy season, and this includes the popular Ice Castles.
LINCOLN, NH
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy and rainy Wednesday afternoon and early evening, colder air is moving in on a busy breeze out of the west. Snow showers will be possible for some overnight with more flakes for some on a windy Thursday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station.
NEWINGTON, NH
Seacoast Current

York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom.
YORK, ME
Q97.9

Fright Kingdom in New Hampshire is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend

Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
NASHUA, NH
Boston

Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Freezing drizzle possible on roads Wednesday morning in New Hampshire

Clouds thicken up late Tuesday and into Wednesday as a storm system approaches. IMPACT weather Wednesday with the threat of morning freezing rain/drizzle then afternoon heavy rain and strong winds. The winds could gust to 40-45 mph causing isolated power outages and damage. Following that system will be a breezy, chilly, but brighter day on Thursday. Friday is quiet, then another similar storm system moves in Saturday. Morning freezing rain possible then rain in the afternoon with breezy conditions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.  "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
DogTime

Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire

As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
