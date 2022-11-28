ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona

A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 89, Killed in Hit-And-Run in South LA; Motorist Sought

An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Van Nuys Traffic Crash

Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in Van Nuys. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hector Vega, 43, of Sherman Oaks, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in San Jacinto Killing

A 24-year-old man is in custody in connection with a murder last month in San Jacinto, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs’ Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 5 to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Jordan Avenue and upon their arrival found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Ed Baeza.
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act’

A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act,” authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
WALNUT, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Police Department Officers Involved in Crash

Multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening but none were injured. The crash was reported around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Flower Street, said Officer Jader Chavez. No further information was immediately available.
KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton

A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. In addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Fatal Crash in Seal Beach

A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a woman in Seal Beach. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m., Nov. 4, 2021, at Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive, near the Leisure World retirement community, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot

A man was shot and killed Wednesday on the border of the unincorporated Florence area and Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Castaic

A 47-year-old man was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Castaic. Trent Michael Boser was last seen at 12:21 a.m. near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Boser is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has black...
CASTAIC, CA

