Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
cbs17
Moore County mother arrested after shooting daughter in shoulder, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in a home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Carthage. The one pulling the trigger, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, was her mother. Cheryl McInnis, 52, was arrested and charged with a single count of assault with...
Man charged with murder in Lumberton Food Lion stabbing faces new charge
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The man charged with first-degree murder following a Food Lion stabbing will now face an additional charge, according to District Attorney Matt Scott. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, is charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, Scott said. His first court appearance on that charge was Monday. Sampson is due back […]
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Deputies: Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
WECT
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Board...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
cbs17
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Raeford home was shot at
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies...
WECT
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police. 26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by […]
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
Convicted felon wanted for NC Walmart Black Friday shooting surrenders to police; bond set at $1 million
Jarod Denzel Lowery, 26, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
foxwilmington.com
Silver Alert canceled for Cumberland County man, located and safe
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) – A Silver Alert in Cumberland County was canceled for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. He has been reported to have been located and is safe.
