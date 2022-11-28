Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay has spelled the end for a few notable players and coaches. Could Monday's matchup help do the same for Dennis Allen, Tom Brady, or others?
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady
A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
Report: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out for 3-4 weeks with injured ankle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news Monday on the status of star right tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
It's beginning to look a lot like it's prime time for Deion Sanders to make the FBS jump
Sanders has his share of suitors, and it looks as though he'll decide between Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. He could also decide to stay at Jackson State. Colorado and South Florida were rumored as potential destinations earlier this month, and Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 in AAC) joined the fray following Luke Fickell's decision to take the Wisconsin job.
Giants, Cowboys or Bills: Where will Odell Beckham Jr. land?
How does OBJ fit on each team? And how likely would be be to re-sign in 2023?
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Terrence Hicks named Plant City’s official full-time head coach
PLANT CITY, Fla.- It didn’t take too long after the season for the Plant City Raiders to decide what direction they would be taking their football program in. The Plant City Raiders official Twitter handle announced Monday afternoon that they have removed the interim tag and named Terrence ...
Bucs' days of 'no risk-it, no biscuit' are long gone under Todd Bowles
During his three-year run as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians was known for his “no risk-it, no biscuit” style of play. As the Bucs’ first season post-Arians winds down, it’s safe to say that coaching philosophy has been thrown out the window by his replacement.
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out...
3 thoughts on the USF football coach search, coaching carousel
TAMPA — As college football’s coaching carousel spins, USF fans still are waiting to learn the identity of their next football coach. That’s not a bad thing. Though there has been speculation on social media and message boards about a potential Monday announcement, that’s putting the cart before the bull. Identifying and signing the coach comes first, and that’s a challenge in this fluid, competitive market.
