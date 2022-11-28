Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPBF News 25
Girl accidentally shot when St. Lucie County deputy was cleaning AR-15
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A girl is recovering from a gunshot wound after a St. Lucie County deputy's assault rifle accidentally discharged the day before Thanksgiving. Daniel Weber, 35, told Port St. Lucie police the gun was on a "TV tray" that fell forward, resulting in a single round being fired when the gun hit the ground.
cw34.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
WPBF News 25
Suspect wanted for stabbing man to death in Martin County arrested in Jacksonville
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect accused of stabbing a man to death on Nov. 26 in Martin County was arrested in Jacksonville. Authorities say Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, of Coconut Creek, stabbed 26-year-old Robert Tyler Meadows to death following an altercation at a home in Hobe Sound and then left the scene.
WESH
Man who died after crashing into Brevard fireworks store was on his way to pick up young sons, family says
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — At first, all that was known was that somehow,a fireworks store in Melbourne was on fire, literally exploding. Next came the horrific news that it started when, for reasons unknown, a man driving an SUV drove into the front of the store. "It's horrible,” Minu...
WPBF News 25
Nonprofit Digital Vibez asking for help after bus damaged by fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Digital Vibez, the nonprofit group whose goal is to empower kids in diverse underserved communities has brought this bus across all of Palm Beach County. Inside, it was filled with thousands of dollars of music equipment for kids to use. On Thursday morning, that...
cw34.com
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
cw34.com
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
Fatal crash near Palm Beach State's Lake Worth campus has woman, 21, facing multiple charges
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 21-year-old Broward County woman is facing multiple charges related to a September fatal crash near Palm Beach State University in suburban Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett of North Lauderdale was taken into custody Wednesday on one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious...
WPBF News 25
93-year-old Korean War veteran gets new paint job on Palm Beach Gardens home
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Mickey Salazar's home was in desperate need of a paint job, and at 93 years old, he couldn't do it himself. Now with the help of other veterans, the job's finally getting done. A veteran of the Korean War, Salazar was actually stationed across...
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old girl survives shark attack
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A young girl visiting a Florida beach with her brother and grandmother is recovering from a shark attack. Jasmine Carney, 10, was at Hobe Sound Beach on Saturday when she said she felt something sharp grab her foot, TCPalm.com reported. “Something grabbed me,” Jasmine told...
WPBF News 25
One man dead, another in critical condition following wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash along I-95 in Palm Beach County. It happened around 4 a.m. in Lake Worth near the Lantana Road exit. Traffic was backed up for 3 miles all morning until the accident...
WPBF News 25
'We lost everything': West Palm Beach mom who helps the needy now needs assistance for herself and daughter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach mother and daughter who are known for helping others are now in need of help. We first met Emily Vasquez and her daughter Luisita last year. Luisita, who was 8 years old at the time, sold her toys and used the money to purchase school supplies for students in need.
I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly wrong-way crash
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday morning.
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City.
MAJOR DELAYS: I-95 Shut North Of Boynton Beach Due To Crash
UPDATE: FATAL CRASH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:54 a.m. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms this crash left one person dead. We are publishing the incident report near the bottom of this post. UPDATE: Traffic is starting to move as of 7:35, according to FDOT. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk […]
YAHOO!
Person stabbed in Hobe Sound identified as Port St. Lucie man; search for suspect continues
MARTIN COUNTY – A 26-year-old Port St. Lucie man died as a result of multiple stab wounds sustained in a fight with a man he hardly knew, sheriff's officials said. Robert Tyler Meadows fought with the man Saturday during what police said was their girlfriends' hair appointment inside a Hobe Sound home.
cbs12.com
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
cw34.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
Comments / 0