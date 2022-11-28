ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR DELAYS: I-95 Shut North Of Boynton Beach Due To Crash

UPDATE: FATAL CRASH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:54 a.m. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms this crash left one person dead. We are publishing the incident report near the bottom of this post. UPDATE: Traffic is starting to move as of 7:35, according to FDOT. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy