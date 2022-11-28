Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
WLWT 5
Teen facing felony charges after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school, officials say
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton High School 16-year-old student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a gun to school, officials said. The Hamilton City School District said a staff member was notified that a student brought a gun to school and a School Resource Officer immediately started investigating.
No weapon found after Riverview East placed under lockdown for reports of gun
At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue in the East End shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
Fox 19
Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford family continues to fight for justice a year after their daughter was allegedly sexually harassed in the classroom by a teacher. The family filed a civil lawsuit because the teacher involved was not charged criminally and the school district accepted a resignation as he was facing the accusations.
Fox 19
Police remove guns from NKY home after suicide-by-cop response with barricaded man
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police removed more than 20 guns from a home where a man was barricaded overnight, a police spokesman confirms to FOX19 NOW. Police responded around 11 p.m. to the residence at Greenup and East 26th streets and treated it like a suicide-by-cop situation, Lt. Justin Bradbury confirms.
Narcity
2 Teens Were Arrested On A Hamilton Bus For Second-Degree Murder & A Suspect Is Still Loose
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested two teenagers for the second-degree murder of a 38-year-old woman, and they are still looking for another suspect. On November 28, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and charged with second-degree murder. The two...
linknky.com
Newport police not releasing name of person arrested in shooting of 18-year-old
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting of an 18-year-old in Newport this October. The Newport Police Department say they made the arrest on Nov. 30 at a Covington residence without incident. The shooting occurred on Oct. 23 at 10th Street and Central Avenue, per the Newport...
Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
WLWT 5
Police: Lockdown lifted after false shooting threat targeting Winton Woods school
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a call about a shooting at Winton Woods High School was found to be false. It all started around 1:36 p.m. when the Hamilton County Communication Center received a 911 call stating there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School's north campus.
Fox 19
Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
linknky.com
More than 20 firearms removed from Covington home after police standoff
Covington police removed more than 20 firearms from the home of a person on Greenup Street following a lengthy standoff that began late Tuesday. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Greenup Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person in crisis, police said. “The individual...
linknky.com
First female-only juvenile detention center opening in Campbell County
Beginning this month, females between the ages of 11 and 18 ordered by the courts to a detention facility will be housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The detention center located at 590 Columbia St. in Newport has 35 beds available. Per state statute,...
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
Court TV
Man who decapitated wife loses appeal for release from court supervision
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCPO) — An appeals court agreed with the ruling by a Butler County judge that a man who committed one of the county’s most notorious crimes but was found not guilty by reason of insanity will continue his required court control 32 years after decapitating his wife.
Fox 19
‘Brazen’ Walmart murder suspect court appearance delayed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect accused of brazenly gunning down a 24-year-old man in broad daylight outside a Cincinnati Walmart store was expected to appear in court Tuesday. Josiah Hassell’s hearing was delayed because the judge was ill. His hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023. If...
Fox 19
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday returned thousands of dollars to a famous ’90s-era musician whose home they raided on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking. But counting off the bills, they came up hundreds of dollars short. It’s the latest turn...
wufe967.com
Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road
Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
linknky.com
NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose
Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested. Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
