Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford family continues to fight for justice a year after their daughter was allegedly sexually harassed in the classroom by a teacher. The family filed a civil lawsuit because the teacher involved was not charged criminally and the school district accepted a resignation as he was facing the accusations.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Brazen’ Walmart murder suspect court appearance delayed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A murder suspect accused of brazenly gunning down a 24-year-old man in broad daylight outside a Cincinnati Walmart store was expected to appear in court Tuesday. Josiah Hassell’s hearing was delayed because the judge was ill. His hearing is now scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023. If...
CINCINNATI, OH
wufe967.com

Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose

Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested. Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
BURLINGTON, KY
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH

