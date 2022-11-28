Read full article on original website
KPD confirms human remains found to be man reported missing in May
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police confirmed that human remains found on Monday belonged to Jeremy Stout, a 37-year-old man who went missing on May 7. KPD said human remains were found on November 28 inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains were sent to the...
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
Two found dead in truck after crash
Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 7 hours ago. As Christmas...
Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
KFD: Abandoned building destroyed after fire, no injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An abandoned building was destroyed after a fire early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. A 911 call regarding a building fire at 2016 Sterchi Street came in around 3:03 a.m. The building was previously home to Bugman Termite & Pest Control, KFD said.
Gray man wanted out of Illinois arrested after allegedly found with stolen vehicle
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Gray was arrested Thursday after police reported they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Daniel Whited, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property after deputies were tipped off to a possible […]
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. ‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As many prepare for...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Knox County. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard.
Two East TN counties report higher number of drug arrests so far this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said so far this year, they have arrested around 15% more people for drug crimes. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have seen a similar trend. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they expanded their narcotics task force in July,...
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
Human remains found in vacant school on E. 5th Avenue in Knoxville
Human remains were found in a vacant property on Fifth Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
Knoxville residents asking for crosswalks after hit-and-run kills man
People who live on the east side of town, particularly along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "what does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?"
Man found safe in Virginia after Silver Alert issued in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): The TBI said Thomas Owen Houston was found safe in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday after a Silver Alert was issued for him overnight. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas...
Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
