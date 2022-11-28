ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 7 hours ago. As Christmas...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Abandoned building destroyed after fire, no injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An abandoned building was destroyed after a fire early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. A 911 call regarding a building fire at 2016 Sterchi Street came in around 3:03 a.m. The building was previously home to Bugman Termite & Pest Control, KFD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire

Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. ‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As many prepare for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
JACKSBORO, TN
Community Policy