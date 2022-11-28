ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Gov. Parson ready to move forward with execution of Kevin Johnson

By Sam Hartle
 4 days ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he’s ready to move forward with the execution of Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Parson’s mid-afternoon announcement came at the same time as justices with the Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments in a last-minute appeal from Johnson’s attorneys.

Johnson's attorneys are claiming that racial discrimination played a role in his conviction, sentence and death sentence.

Johnson faces execution for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.

"Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime,” Parson said in a release. “The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice.”

Pending any last minute decision, Johnson is set to be put to death by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tammie Fry
4d ago

don't bring discrimination into it. he killed a police officer who was just doing his job to support his family. no I don't believe in killing from anyone but I do think if u take a life u give a life. especially someone who is out to protect and serve.there's no discrimination going on if a white guy or Asian guy or any female I'd feel the same way. just sorry that he had to grow up while being in prison, but I'm sure he was taught right from wrong

Mary McClintock
3d ago

“The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice.”It is time!

