Missouri Gov. Parson ready to move forward with execution of Kevin Johnson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he’s ready to move forward with the execution of Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Parson’s mid-afternoon announcement came at the same time as justices with the Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments in a last-minute appeal from Johnson’s attorneys.

Johnson's attorneys are claiming that racial discrimination played a role in his conviction, sentence and death sentence.

Johnson faces execution for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.

"Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime,” Parson said in a release. “The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice.”

Pending any last minute decision, Johnson is set to be put to death by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

