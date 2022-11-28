ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Live Nativity in Heath celebrates First Christmas

HEATH, TX (Dec. 1, 2022)—Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are hosting “Finding Peace in Christ: A Live Nativity” on December 9th and 10th, from 6-9 pm, at 6819 South FM 549 in Heath. The event features a nativity reenactment with live animals, an international crèche display, live music, and refreshments. The come-and-go event is free and open to all.
Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission kicks off the year

ROWETT, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) The City of Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission is charged by the City Council to encourage the development of, appreciation for, and participation in the arts and humanities in the City of Rowlett. This can include (and has in the past) – the promotion of the performing arts, visual arts, literature, local culture and heritage, as well as the nurturing of local artists, performers, historians, writers, etc.
Rockwall Breakfast Rotary’s ‘Coats for Kids’ program a heart-WARM-ing success

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) Rockwall Breakfast Rotary Club’s annual Coats for Kids event was held at Costco on November 5. Breakfast Rotary and Rockwall Independent School District partner each year to provide new coats for elementary school children in Rockwall. In addition, Rockwall Breakfast Rotary provides coats for The Rainbow Room in Rockwall, an organization that works directly with Child Protective Services in providing for their children in need.
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
Sneak peek at Blue Ribbon News’ December Holiday Edition

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX – Nov. 21, 2022 — The print pub is on its way to mailboxes, but you can catch a digital view of our December issue right now by clicking the cover image below. This special holiday edition delivers to about 17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, and includes a two-page calendar spread of hometown holiday happenings!
Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2

HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A major problem still not fixed

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) A year ago last February, we here in the North Dallas area experienced almost a day and a half without electrical power. No electricity for lights, heat, entertainment, running of essential equipment, or power to run our ever-present battery chargers for our cell phones! Not only we in North Texas suffered this power outage, but 69% of all Texans experienced the same issue. A total of 210 deaths resulted along with an estimated $10.3 billion in damages.
Applications open for upcoming vacancy on Rockwall City Council

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) – The Rockwall City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the City Council in Place 5. Dana K. Macalik has served in the seat since 2017 but was recently elected to Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and will assume that role starting January 1. Mrs. Macalik has submitted her Place 5 letter of resignation to Mayor Kevin Fowler, effective December 31.
Catch up with Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW – supports the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and features a fun Santa Chase for the kiddos to try and catch ole Saint Nick!
