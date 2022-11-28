Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Live Nativity in Heath celebrates First Christmas
HEATH, TX (Dec. 1, 2022)—Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are hosting “Finding Peace in Christ: A Live Nativity” on December 9th and 10th, from 6-9 pm, at 6819 South FM 549 in Heath. The event features a nativity reenactment with live animals, an international crèche display, live music, and refreshments. The come-and-go event is free and open to all.
Rockwall student’s art chosen to represent District 33 on Christmas tree at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) – Each Christmas, House Members are invited to select a constituent to imagine and create a visual representation of what makes their Texas House District special in the form of a Christmas tree ornament. This year, State Representative Justin Holland is pleased to announce...
Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission kicks off the year
ROWETT, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) The City of Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission is charged by the City Council to encourage the development of, appreciation for, and participation in the arts and humanities in the City of Rowlett. This can include (and has in the past) – the promotion of the performing arts, visual arts, literature, local culture and heritage, as well as the nurturing of local artists, performers, historians, writers, etc.
UPDATE: Judges crown three winners in Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office beard contest
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) They have until midnight tonight to remove their beards before returning to duty, but for now several deputies and detention officers at the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office are sporting award-winning facial hair for a good cause!. Three of the partipants in the No...
Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office prepares to crown winner in No-Shave November campaign
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) You may have noticed members of the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department growing beards this month as several peace officers participate in No Shave November, a 30-day journey in which participants forgo shaving for a good cause – the fight against cancer. The...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: It’s simply time to quit talking and start doing
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Several weeks ago, Heath former Mayor, Lorne Liechty, wrote an article entitled “Rockwall County Open Space: ‘We Must Not Delay any Longer’, which was published in the local newspaper, “Blue Ribbon News”. In his article Mr. Liechty argued pervasively that...
Rockwall Helping Hands, assisted by volunteers, provides Thanksgiving meals to 350 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) On Monday, Nov. 21st, and Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, Helping Hands passed out 350 Thanksgiving meals to local families. These boxes included gravy, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin, soup, bread, potatoes, stuffing, and a cake mix with peaches for dessert. With the help...
Rockwall Breakfast Rotary’s ‘Coats for Kids’ program a heart-WARM-ing success
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) Rockwall Breakfast Rotary Club’s annual Coats for Kids event was held at Costco on November 5. Breakfast Rotary and Rockwall Independent School District partner each year to provide new coats for elementary school children in Rockwall. In addition, Rockwall Breakfast Rotary provides coats for The Rainbow Room in Rockwall, an organization that works directly with Child Protective Services in providing for their children in need.
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
Sneak peek at Blue Ribbon News’ December Holiday Edition
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX – Nov. 21, 2022 — The print pub is on its way to mailboxes, but you can catch a digital view of our December issue right now by clicking the cover image below. This special holiday edition delivers to about 17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, and includes a two-page calendar spread of hometown holiday happenings!
Campus expansion to feature competition gym, additional classrooms
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Heritage Christian Academy is tucked away in Rockwall on the busy corner of Goliad and Damascus. Construction of an $8.5 million dollar building, consisting of a competition gym and classroooms, began this summer, and is now visible above the tree line as you drive south on Goliad.
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
Lone Star CASA receives fall pumpkin donation for Rockwall, Kaufman County children
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) Lone Star CASA hosted a pumpkin drive this past month for children in Rockwall & Kaufman County involved in the child welfare system. The drive was successful, and the community provided pumpkins & decorating kits to CASA, which allowed the kids to participate in painting & decorating pumpkins with their CASA volunteers.
Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2
HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
U.S. Chamber of Commerce awards Rockwall Chamber with 5-Star accreditation
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. “Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are...
Rockwall Helping Hands prepares Thanksgiving baskets for over 200 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) Thanksgiving is the tur-KEY to our hearts! On Monday, November 21st, and Tuesday, November 22nd, Rockwall County Helping Hands will be passing out boxes of Thanksgiving items for the underserved in our community. The boxes include everything a family will need for a traditional Thanksgiving...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A major problem still not fixed
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) A year ago last February, we here in the North Dallas area experienced almost a day and a half without electrical power. No electricity for lights, heat, entertainment, running of essential equipment, or power to run our ever-present battery chargers for our cell phones! Not only we in North Texas suffered this power outage, but 69% of all Texans experienced the same issue. A total of 210 deaths resulted along with an estimated $10.3 billion in damages.
Applications open for upcoming vacancy on Rockwall City Council
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) – The Rockwall City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the City Council in Place 5. Dana K. Macalik has served in the seat since 2017 but was recently elected to Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and will assume that role starting January 1. Mrs. Macalik has submitted her Place 5 letter of resignation to Mayor Kevin Fowler, effective December 31.
Catch up with Santa at the Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K, Fun Run in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) – Join the Rockwall Police Officer Association for the 6th Annual Santa Cops 4 Kids 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Santa Chase and Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive. The event – hosted by PlayTri DFW – supports the Children’s Advocacy Center for Rockwall County and features a fun Santa Chase for the kiddos to try and catch ole Saint Nick!
Newcomers luncheon to feature holiday performance by Garland Symphony
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) Rockwall County Newcomers & Friends will host a luncheon program featuring a holiday performance by The Garland Symphony from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Occasions at Stone River in Royse City. For luncheon reservations, please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 28. Rockwall...
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0