ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
New York Post

Fun Christmas movies and TV specials to watch and stream in December 2022

OK, so I’ll sound like that cranky old guy (“Get off my lawn!”), but back in my day, there were only two holiday specials of note, NBC’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (with those Norelco ads) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on CBS). I’ll throw in “Frosty the Snowman” for good measure — but only because comedian Jackie Vernon voiced Frosty. Otherwise, meh on that one. Those were the days (and nights) of the three-network television landscape. Now, in 2022, there are hundreds of holiday specials across broadcast, cable, streaming and probably some other platform I’m forgetting about. Two networks, Lifetime and...
Distractify

Where Was Hallmark's 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe' Filmed?

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas event is here. Just when you thought the Hallmark Channel writers couldn't possibly stir up another festive rom-com, they deliver with the alliterative beauty that is A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe. Article continues below...
Parade

How To Watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV and Online in 2022

With Christmas approaching sooner than we're ready to admit, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy classic holiday movies—and where better to start than with one of the most beloved Christmas TV specials ever made, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Airing every year since its release in 1964, Rudolph is apparently the longest-running holiday special in television history.
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
tvinsider.com

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Making Christmas Movies, Acting & Musical Longevity

‘Tis’ the season to be Ne-Yo. The hitmaker already gifted us performances on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration show and released “Everyday Is A Holiday,” a bonus track from the “Another Kind of Christmas (Deluxe Edition)” album. The star is currently flexing...
WWD

Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season

“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
The List

Alison Sweeney On How A Magical Christmas Village And Days Of Our Lives Impact Her - Exclusive

There's quite a bit of overlap when it comes to soaps like "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark Christmas movies. On top of an often similar pool of cast members, though the scripted vibe tends to be different, the fans and on-set atmosphere are quite similar — that is if you ask stars like Alison Sweeney. The Hallmark Christmas movie pro recently starred in and produced the new Christmas movie "A Magical Christmas Village" alongside co-star Marlo Thomas. Sweeney stepped back from "Days of Our Lives" after over two decades starring on the show as Sami Brady, which has allowed her to focus on producing and playing characters like Summer Ashby in "A Magical Christmas Village."
Fatherly

These Are The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now

Almost every family needs a little extra holiday cheer. Figuring out the best Netflix Christmas movies is one part of that equation. What we all want is the movie equivalent of instant cocoa: rich and ready entertainment sweet enough to deliver that Saint Nick fix we so desperately crave. So I slipped on my slippers, turned on Netflix, and dug in to find only the movies truly worth watching.
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Holiday TV: New musicals, romcoms, specials arrive in flurry

It’s December and pretty much every network and streaming service seemingly has a show aimed at spreading holiday cheer. For those looking to skip re-runs of Christmases past, there’s a bounty of fresh shows and specials targeted to traditionalists, romantics and family friendly entertainment. For those hungry for...
OK! Magazine

'The Santa Clauses' Star Rupali Redd Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tim Allen & Kal Penn In New Disney+ Series

Though Rupali Redd is only 8 years old, she's gotten to work with some pretty amazing stars, such as Tim Allen and Kal Penn in Disney+'s new limited series The Santa Clauses. "Tim is so funny! The first time I met him, he was already stuffed into his costume. I couldn't help myself, and I screamed out loud, 'IT'S SANTA!' Working with his daughter Elizabeth was awesome, too. In between scenes, she would give me piggyback rides around the set," the rising star exclusively tells OK! about her experience. "Tim taught me to always have fun doing my work —...
Decider.com

Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022

Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
The List

The List

60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy