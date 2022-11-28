There's quite a bit of overlap when it comes to soaps like "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark Christmas movies. On top of an often similar pool of cast members, though the scripted vibe tends to be different, the fans and on-set atmosphere are quite similar — that is if you ask stars like Alison Sweeney. The Hallmark Christmas movie pro recently starred in and produced the new Christmas movie "A Magical Christmas Village" alongside co-star Marlo Thomas. Sweeney stepped back from "Days of Our Lives" after over two decades starring on the show as Sami Brady, which has allowed her to focus on producing and playing characters like Summer Ashby in "A Magical Christmas Village."

