9 Hallmark Christmas Movies That Fans Will Definitely Want To Prioritize, And You Know Lacey Chabert Is In There
It's time for the Hallmark Christmas Movie binge to begin! Here are the 2022 offerings I'm most excited to check out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Fun Christmas movies and TV specials to watch and stream in December 2022
OK, so I’ll sound like that cranky old guy (“Get off my lawn!”), but back in my day, there were only two holiday specials of note, NBC’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (with those Norelco ads) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on CBS). I’ll throw in “Frosty the Snowman” for good measure — but only because comedian Jackie Vernon voiced Frosty. Otherwise, meh on that one. Those were the days (and nights) of the three-network television landscape. Now, in 2022, there are hundreds of holiday specials across broadcast, cable, streaming and probably some other platform I’m forgetting about. Two networks, Lifetime and...
Where Was Hallmark's 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe' Filmed?
It's the most wonderful time of the year — the Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas event is here. Just when you thought the Hallmark Channel writers couldn't possibly stir up another festive rom-com, they deliver with the alliterative beauty that is A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe. Article continues below...
How To Watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV and Online in 2022
With Christmas approaching sooner than we're ready to admit, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy classic holiday movies—and where better to start than with one of the most beloved Christmas TV specials ever made, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Airing every year since its release in 1964, Rudolph is apparently the longest-running holiday special in television history.
nexttv.com
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
tvinsider.com
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Making Christmas Movies, Acting & Musical Longevity
‘Tis’ the season to be Ne-Yo. The hitmaker already gifted us performances on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration show and released “Everyday Is A Holiday,” a bonus track from the “Another Kind of Christmas (Deluxe Edition)” album. The star is currently flexing...
Netflix’s Top 5 All-time Most Popular Holiday Movies, And What to Watch This Season
“We were emotional this morning,” says “Falling for Christmas” director Janeen Damian the day following the premiere of the Netflix film, which dropped Nov. 10. She and Lindsay Lohan, that is. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party They were on the phone, she says, rejoicing in the critical feedback. Lohan, the film’s star, received glowing reviews for her return to the screen. The actress, now 36, plays Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged hotel heiress who has a skiing accident, gets amnesia and ends up in the care of a “blue-collar lodge...
Alison Sweeney On How A Magical Christmas Village And Days Of Our Lives Impact Her - Exclusive
There's quite a bit of overlap when it comes to soaps like "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark Christmas movies. On top of an often similar pool of cast members, though the scripted vibe tends to be different, the fans and on-set atmosphere are quite similar — that is if you ask stars like Alison Sweeney. The Hallmark Christmas movie pro recently starred in and produced the new Christmas movie "A Magical Christmas Village" alongside co-star Marlo Thomas. Sweeney stepped back from "Days of Our Lives" after over two decades starring on the show as Sami Brady, which has allowed her to focus on producing and playing characters like Summer Ashby in "A Magical Christmas Village."
These Are The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now
Almost every family needs a little extra holiday cheer. Figuring out the best Netflix Christmas movies is one part of that equation. What we all want is the movie equivalent of instant cocoa: rich and ready entertainment sweet enough to deliver that Saint Nick fix we so desperately crave. So I slipped on my slippers, turned on Netflix, and dug in to find only the movies truly worth watching.
‘Gilligan’s Island’: Why 1 Christmas Episode Is Extremely Rare, and How to Watch It
'Gilligan's Island' had a rare Christmas episode during its first season that hardly gets shown in syndication.
Holiday TV: New musicals, romcoms, specials arrive in flurry
It’s December and pretty much every network and streaming service seemingly has a show aimed at spreading holiday cheer. For those looking to skip re-runs of Christmases past, there’s a bounty of fresh shows and specials targeted to traditionalists, romantics and family friendly entertainment. For those hungry for...
The Noel Diary and 3 other Christmas movies that are crushing it on Netflix this week
We’re now just a few weeks away from Christmas, and evidence of the holiday spirit is increasingly all around us. That includes on Netflix, where four of the 10 biggest movies in the world this week happen to be Christmas movies, from The Noel Diary to the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling for Christmas.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Do the Actors From ‘The Santa Clause’ Movies Return?
It wouldn't be 'The Santa Clause' without Tim Allen. Did any of his co-stars from the franchise returns for the Disney+ limited series?
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for 'That '70s Show' sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for "That '90s Show" on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late '90s/early aughts sitcom "That '70s Show." The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty,...
'The Santa Clauses' Star Rupali Redd Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tim Allen & Kal Penn In New Disney+ Series
Though Rupali Redd is only 8 years old, she's gotten to work with some pretty amazing stars, such as Tim Allen and Kal Penn in Disney+'s new limited series The Santa Clauses. "Tim is so funny! The first time I met him, he was already stuffed into his costume. I couldn't help myself, and I screamed out loud, 'IT'S SANTA!' Working with his daughter Elizabeth was awesome, too. In between scenes, she would give me piggyback rides around the set," the rising star exclusively tells OK! about her experience. "Tim taught me to always have fun doing my work —...
Ben Aldridge Admits Being Cast In Spoiler Alert Was 'A Huge Surprise' - Exclusive
The world was heartbroken after reading reporter Michael Ausiello's 2017 memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words." Now, readers can get to see this story unfold on the big screen. The film "Spoiler Alert" follows Ausiello's true life closely. The audience will...
Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022
Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
