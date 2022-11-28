Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Related
WAVY News 10
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. HSC-2 ‘Fleet Angels’ hosting annual Santa Flight …. WAVY News 10. Toy train show arrives in Virginia Beach. Nauticus hosting Carnival Cruise giveaway with purchase …. WAVY...
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach for the Holiday Parade at the Beach
NBC12
Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
Car break-in frustrations force residents to move out of Downtown Norfolk
Cars have been vandalized and broken into at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments in the downtown area of the city.
Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
No injuries after house fire on Middleton Ct in Hampton
There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia Beach
Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.
Norfolk man dies after being shot by Virginia Beach officer, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man shot by a Virginia Beach officer died in the hospital early Friday morning, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, 28, and the person with him as Jacqueline Ortiz, 20, of Norfolk. The situation unfolded...
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
1 injured following shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
Man accused of indecent exposure in Suffolk, police seek information
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested by police in Suffolk after two incidents involving indecent exposure and behavior with a child. Deshawn Parker, 26, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony, and indecent exposure. Both incidents happened on Nov. 24 in the Burbage Grant...
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
Tractor-trailer hit by train in Isle of Wight County
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in Isle of Wight County after it became stuck on the tracks, according to Virginia State Police.
Colleagues show support in court for two city workers killed in 2021 high-speed chase in Chesapeake
Daniels and a handful of others from his department were the ones in the courtroom Wednesday morning. He says the deaths of two of their colleagues continue to reverberate 17 months later.
Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to two indecent exposure incidents
An arrest was made in connection to two indecent exposure incidents on Thursday, November 24, in the Burbage Grant area of Suffolk.
Portsmouth Police looking for vehicles connected to Kings Highway shooting
Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department are looking for two vehicles that they say may be connected to a shooting from earlier in November.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0