ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy