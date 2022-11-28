Read full article on original website
Related
People Who Used To Be Poor Are Sharing What They Used To Assume Was A Luxury, And It's Honestly Wild
"It took me decades to get enough courage to flush toilet paper down the toilet."
What Holiday Commercial Always Makes You Cry?
Ugh, don't get me started on the holiday commercials from Publix.
EatingWell
Whole-Roasted Harissa Chicken
Place chicken breast-side up on the rack; pat dry with paper towels. Season with oil, salt and pepper. Rub harissa over the chicken, making sure to get it under the skin above the breasts and under the wings. Stuff the cavity with cilantro, parsley and garlic. Roast until the juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast without touching bone registers 165℉, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Let rest for 15 minutes before carving and serving. Discard cilantro, parsley and garlic.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Anti-Inflammatory Dinners I Can Prep in 15 Minutes or Less
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. With the busy holiday season in full swing, I'm loading up on foods with healthy anti-inflammatory nutrients—like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C and vitamin E—to help me feel my best and fend off pesky colds. This week of quick-to-prep flavorful dinners makes it easy to get my fill of these nutrients, deliciously. These dinners require just 15 minutes of hands-on prep time, then the oven, stove or slow cooker does the rest of the work.
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Potato Cakes
These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
Comments / 0