kbsi23.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
wrul.com
Shelton Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Domestic Dispute between mother and daughter resulted in a trip to the White County Jail for the daughter, where she is still being held. At around 9:37 p.m. Monday, officers with the Carmi Police Department went to 710 6th Street and arrested 33 year old Ashley D Shelton for Domestic Battery. Shelton’s mother reported that Ashley had struck her with a phone charger cord and left visible marks on her.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Patoka Police have arrested a 22-year-old Centralia man already serving a 180-day sentence in the Marion County Jail. Anthony Dickerson of East Calumet was arrested for misdemeanor theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal damage to state-supported property. Dickerson was serving a 180-day jail term after earlier entering a plea to possession of methamphetamine charge. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation.
wevv.com
Evansville man facing fraud and forgery charges after incident involving fake check at bank
An Evansville man is facing charges of attempted fraud and forgery after being accused of taking a fake check to a local bank. The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started in October when employees at a local German American Bank reported an attempted fraud. The employees told police that...
EPD employee no longer facing child molesting charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Twelve child molesting charges against a former Evansville Police Department employee have been dropped. Back in March, police arrested and booked Gregory Galka in the Vanderburgh County Jail. We’re told he was working as a civilian IT employee for the police department since August of 2021. His trial was set for […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies investigating after man killed in Williamson County; 'This was not a random act,' authorities say
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A death investigation is underway in Williamson County, Illinois, after the sheriff's office says a man died after he was injured during a home burglary. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:56 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress...
cilfm.com
One hospitalized, one arrested after Christopher stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WJPF) – One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Christopher. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of 15th Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. They are expected to recover. The suspect was taken to the Franklin County Jail on aggravated domestic battery charges.
wrul.com
Theft, Possession Of Drugs And Driving Without A Valid Drivers License Sent Three To The White County Jail
A Carmi woman arrested on November 16th for Theft was taken into custody a second time on November 23rd following a traffic stop. Tamara M Bingham, 40 of Oak Street was stopped by an officer with the Carmi Police Department and arrested for No Valid Driver’s License and on a White County warrant for Theft under $500. Bingham paid $500 bond plus $20 in booking fees and was released a couple of hours later. No court date for Bingham has been set at this time.
wevv.com
EPD: Woman found unconscious in car with 3-year-old admitted to taking drugs
An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with neglect after police said she admitted to taking drugs before passing out in her car with a young child. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue for a woman who was passed out in a car at one of the pumps. According to police, the 911 caller said the woman was barely able to stand while she was in the store before going to the vehicle and passing out.
KFVS12
2 juveniles, 1 adult arrested in connection with chase, shooting
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Harrisburg on Friday, November 25. According to Harrisburg Police, shortly after 2 a.m. dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 100 block of South Shaw Street. Officers heading...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
14news.com
Ray Tate new court date set in Wayne Co.
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - In Wayne County, another court date was set to discuss Ray Tate’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. Back in April, Tate plead guilty to murdering Deputy Sean Riley in December of 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison. A few weeks later...
Evansville teen leads police on 100 mph chase
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville teen after a pursuit Monday night. ISP said 18-year-old Devin Matthew Dewig was speeding near State Route 66 and 61 in Warrick County traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. Troopers say Dewig refused to stop traveling up to 102 […]
wevv.com
Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say
An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
Vanderburgh Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help Locating Two Evansville Shoplifters
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying and locating the two individuals above who they say shoplifted items from a Dollar General location in the area. It's easy for our first reaction when we see stories like this to judge the person or persons who were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating home invasion in Odin
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion in Odin. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home in the 300 block of Perkins Street when a resident reported a man showed up at his home and punched him in the face. The alleged victim reported he received a gash to his head but refused EMS treatment.
Evansville man accused of stealing car, shooting at ex-girlfriend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend and stole her car during an argument. Evansville PD officers were called out to an apartment along Mesker Park Drive on November 17 for a domestic dispute. The person who called 911 told police she […]
Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1. “That’s over 450 miles from here – all […]
Gun drawn during fight in Evansville, deputies say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic dispute ended with a man behind bars Sunday morning in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning. The caller told police she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend earlier that morning and […]
