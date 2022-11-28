Read full article on original website
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
The rain is here. A series of storms are bearing down on Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with […]
SoCal sees light drizzle, cool temps Thursday with more on tap through weekend
A cold front swooping down from the northwest into Southern California will bring some rain, but less than previously forecasted.
paininthepass.info
Rain Showers For Thursday & Friday Morning In The Cajon Pass And The IE Valley
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pacific storm will move into Southern California Thursday morning into Friday morning. This will produce rain showers could be heavy at times for the Inland Empire Valley and the Cajon Pass. A good chance of fog all day and night in the Cajon Pass. No snow for the Cajon Pass during this storm. For more info click on Southern California Weather Force on Facebook.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
mynewsla.com
Rain in the Forecast for Los Angeles County
Two storms are expected to pass through parts of Los Angeles County, the first arriving Thursday and the second expected on Saturday, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the first storm system will enter Los Angeles County Thursday morning with moderate to heavy rains at times...
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas -- while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week's end.
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed
The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. after closing it a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility. Gene Autry Trail remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning. There was no word on when Gene Autry Trail would be reopened. Stay with The post Indian Canyon reopens through the Whitewater Wash, but Gene Autry Trail remains closed appeared first on KESQ.
Below-freezing temperatures anticipated this week, officials say
A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County where overnight temperatures are expected to drop to below-freezing this week.The alert is in effect from Monday through Thursday in Lancaster; Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley; and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said children, the elderly and those with disabilities or special medical needs are most vulnerable during cold weather. "Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside. There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," Davis said. Residents were also urged to frequently check on loved ones, friends and neighbors and to avoid leaving pets outdoor. For those experiencing homelessness, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit www.lahsa.org/ or call the L.A. County Information line at 211.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
These are the 12 ‘coziest’ small towns in California to visit this holiday season: study
(KRON) — With Thanksgiving weekend coming to a close, it is time for many folks to get into the Christmas mood, which includes colder weather and snow. However, in the Bay Area, it has been relatively warm to begin the holiday season. Looking for a weekend getaway to a potential winter wonderland in California? Here’s […]
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
2 killed in small plane crash at Southern California airport
Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in the Southern California city of Torrance, authorities said. The crash involving a single-engine Arion Lightning occurred at about 11 a.m., while the pilot was attempting to land at Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.
