Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
(UPDATED) Wyoming, Nebraska law enforcement seek info on ‘armed and dangerous’ burglary suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Authorities in two states are seeking information on suspects in a string of burglaries and property destruction cases. The Pine Bluffs Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Kimball (Nebraska) Police Department have identified the suspects as Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis. “Both individuals have...
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
capcity.news
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes
Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Victoria Barbara Hunt, 37 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to fire at construction site over weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure that was under construction early on Saturday morning. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 6:21 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive. Upon arriving at 6:29 a.m., they found flames and smoke coming out of the structure and noted that the fire was quickly gaining in size.
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
myhits106.com
Laramie Holiday Parade & Train Lighting Details
5:00pm: Holiday Expo at the Train Depot – doors open. 5:30 – 6:00pm: Dance Show by Laramie Dance & Arts Center at the Train Depot. 6:00 – 6:30pm: Train lighting at Depot Park! We are lighting up the train cars again this year at the Train Depot!
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
capcity.news
Cheyenne hires Summit Engineering to design, bid for construction Highway 30 Greenway underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Summit Engineering will be providing the design and bidding services for the construction of a relocated U.S. Highway 30 Greenway underpass following a Cheyenne City Council action Monday. The council, as part of its consent agenda, awarded Summit Engineering $84,300 for the work that must be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Comments / 1