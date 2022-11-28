ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

SWAT operation in Cheyenne ends when suspect falls through attic floor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Three suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested after a joint SWAT team operation at a Cheyenne residence Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, according to a Cheyenne Police Department release on Thursday. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Damontri McCormick, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, police...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post Wyoming law enforcement arrest 3 impaired drivers during Border War Operation 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes

Due to a high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Victoria Barbara Hunt, 37 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to fire at construction site over weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure that was under construction early on Saturday morning. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 6:21 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive. Upon arriving at 6:29 a.m., they found flames and smoke coming out of the structure and noted that the fire was quickly gaining in size.
CHEYENNE, WY
99.9 KEKB

Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?

The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
K2 Radio

Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
myhits106.com

Laramie Holiday Parade & Train Lighting Details

5:00pm: Holiday Expo at the Train Depot – doors open. 5:30 – 6:00pm: Dance Show by Laramie Dance & Arts Center at the Train Depot. 6:00 – 6:30pm: Train lighting at Depot Park! We are lighting up the train cars again this year at the Train Depot!
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
WYOMING STATE

