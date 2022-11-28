ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellcome Collection closes 'racist, sexist and ableist' Medicine Man display

A museum in London is closing one of its main exhibitions following concerns over "racist, sexist and ableist theories and language". The Wellcome Collection says the Medicine Man display is ending after a 15-year run. Founder Henry Wellcome, who died in 1936, collected more than a million objects to give...
