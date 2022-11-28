ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Associated Press

Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s game. This will be the fourth game that he’s missed, having sat out Green Bay’s first two games while recovering from a knee injury that required three surgeries and caused him to miss all but one game in the 2021 season. Bakhtiari’s knee issue also caused him to miss an Oct. 23 loss at Washington.
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

