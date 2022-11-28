Read full article on original website
Putin’s regime collapse is largely wishful thinking by Western observers and media
Rebekah Koffler probes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power and the stability of his regime amid growing discontent among Russians about the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine reveals staggering cost of Russian war: up to 13,000 soldiers dead
Top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy says that between 10,000 and 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in war in rare comment.
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Shelling in Ukraine Forces Russian Vet to Flee Virtual Putin Meeting
Sirens blared in the middle of a virtual meeting Russian President Putin held Friday, causing a Russian veteran in Donetsk, Ukraine, who was dialed into the meeting to take cover due to shelling in the region, Rossiya 24 Channel reported, according to the Kremlin RIA Novosti pool. The so-called Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said Ukrainian forces fired multiple rockets into the Kyiv and Voroshilov districts of Donetsk while the meeting was ongoing, according to RIA. Ukraine’s armed forces used Grad multiple launch rocket systems to run the attack, the JCCC said, according to TASS. The veteran, Vadim Serik, took his microphone off and used his wheelchair to exit the meeting, footage of the incident shows. The interruption comes amid intense fighting in the east, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of Donetsk’s Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that Russian forces are failing to advance in the region.Read it at Kremlin RIA Novosti Pool
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Why Ireland Baldwin, Lily-Rose Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow claim famous parents didn't help their careers
A brand expert explained to Fox News Digital why stars such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp would claim their parents aren't the only reason they have successful careers.
Gov-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sues Arizona county for not certifying election results
Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County after they did not certify the results of her election by the statutory deadline.
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his autistic son allowed him to connect with his character in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his 20-year-old, autistic son Griffin allowed him to connect with his character Charlie in his new film, "The Whale."
Biden appears to declare himself the greatest president in US history
President Biden, while speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior on Wednesday, all but claimed to be the greatest president in U.S. history.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Survivor of communist China warns CCP will use 'any means necessary' to end protests before ceding control
Survivor of Mao's revolution Xi Van Fleet described the uprising in China as a 'watershed' moment but fears it won't lead to the CCP's undoing as experts predict.
Philadelphia woman found decapitated on kitchen floor
A Philadelphia woman was found decapitated on her kitchen floor, and according to police, a suspect was taken into custody blocks away from the scene.
Idaho murders update: What the public learned in the last 24 hours
Important new details emerged Wednesday about the unsolved Idaho college murders.Two victims, who were best friends, died together, according to a family member.
First on Fox: Herschel Walker, facing new controversy, insists, 'I'm a resident of Georgia'
Facing new scrutiny over whether he's a Georgia resident, GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker tells Fox News, "I'm a resident of Georgia."
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
Dak Prescott reacts to photo of Jerry Jones at integration protest in Little Rock
Dak Prescott talked to reporters on Thursday about the resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being spotted at an integration protest at his high school.
