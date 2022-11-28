Sirens blared in the middle of a virtual meeting Russian President Putin held Friday, causing a Russian veteran in Donetsk, Ukraine, who was dialed into the meeting to take cover due to shelling in the region, Rossiya 24 Channel reported, according to the Kremlin RIA Novosti pool. The so-called Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said Ukrainian forces fired multiple rockets into the Kyiv and Voroshilov districts of Donetsk while the meeting was ongoing, according to RIA. Ukraine’s armed forces used Grad multiple launch rocket systems to run the attack, the JCCC said, according to TASS. The veteran, Vadim Serik, took his microphone off and used his wheelchair to exit the meeting, footage of the incident shows. The interruption comes amid intense fighting in the east, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of Donetsk’s Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that Russian forces are failing to advance in the region.Read it at Kremlin RIA Novosti Pool

29 MINUTES AGO