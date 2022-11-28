ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Debi Blanton
3d ago

Dr.Fauci knows a lot more than what he let's on...he knew of the lab leak way before the US did. Rand Paul isn't done with Fauci yet.

Jan Ridingfast
3d ago

Why is this sealed? We see court room cases all the time, why is this testimony kept under wraps? I want to hear it myself, along with Psaki.

Carol G
3d ago

Expose him now for what he really is. Let’s start with him murdering 45 beagles in the desert…Then we can move onto the homeless children in NY that he experimented on, then we can conclude with the gay population in California that he wiped out with his Aids vaccine.

The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
The Independent

Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
