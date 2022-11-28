Read full article on original website
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle
Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Tazewell County Sheriffs seek community’s help in locating missing woman
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley. Beasley is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 143 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her family reports last hearing from her was on June 16, when her...
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
Elizabethton Police searching for two in relation to fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. Glass, 31, of Elizabethton. Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas and Miller. To submit an anonymous tip […]
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
Va. town police chief moving on in career
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief. On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career. “He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
One Person Dead, Following Overnight Shooting In Elizabethton
SWVA meth dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California man who relocated to Meadowview, Virginia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury reportedly found him guilty of distributing meth in Washington County, Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, is originally from Chino Hills, California, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on […]
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
