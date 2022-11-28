ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies

A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle

Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wymt.com

supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
GATE CITY, VA
wjhl.com

WJHL

wymt.com

Va. town police chief moving on in career

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief. On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career. “He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into...
HAYSI, VA
supertalk929.com

WJHL

SWVA meth dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California man who relocated to Meadowview, Virginia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a jury reportedly found him guilty of distributing meth in Washington County, Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, is originally from Chino Hills, California, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on […]
MEADOWVIEW, VA

