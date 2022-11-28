Read full article on original website
Related
Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
kggfradio.com
Victims Identified in Western OK Plane Crash
Two victims have been identified in a plane crash in western Oklahoma. According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, James 'Wade' Bruce of Shattuck, Oklahoma, and David Dodd Jr. of Austin, Texas died when their Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport yesterday morning. The...
fox44news.com
Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
Body found in Williamson County possibly man who disappeared, was last seen at Domain
A body that was found in Williamson County could belong to a man who went missing a month ago, authorities say.
news4sanantonio.com
Two trucks crash into vehicle, killing 2 women inside in apparent street racing accident
FORT WORTH - Two women are dead after a horrific racing accident in Fort Worth's Northwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday along River Oaks Boulevard near West Oaks Trinity River. Witnesses told Forth Worth Police officers that they saw two trucks racing River Oaks Boulevard when...
No bomb found after threat evacuates Bastrop Walmart
Police posted at 7:25 p.m. on their Facebook page that the store and area around it were cleared and nothing was found.
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Teen injured in east Austin shooting
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported a teen patient to a local trauma facility with critical life-threatening injuries.
Son charged in shooting death of parents at Johnson County home, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was from a previous story. The son of a couple found dead in their Johnson County home in October has been charged with capital murder. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Scarlett has been charged in the murders of...
KWTX
Driver who crashed after eluding DPS on I-35 charged
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Williams, 40, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude state troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and tampering with evidence, KWTX has confirmed.
911 caller: Man banged on windshield with knife after east Austin hit-and-run
An Austin man was arrested and charged Monday in connection to an east Austin incident after a 911 caller said the man was on the hood of the caller’s car and banging on the windshield with a knife.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage
Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
I-35 lanes reopen in Buda after FedEx truck crash
Interstate 35 northbound is limited to two lanes near Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck.
texasbreaking.com
Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin
A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
Private investigator says APD made mistakes in case of missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that Roberts' was facing multiple charges, but he is only facing one charge of tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse. Now that an arrest has been made in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin...
fox7austin.com
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport employee arrested after gun found inside her purse
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin-Bergstrom International Airport concession employee was arrested after a gun, with 13 rounds inside the magazine, was found inside her purse at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 12:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to...
KWTX
Man charged after guns, meth, and cocaine found in vehicle after pursuit in Milam County
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Francisco Alzalde Saucedo, 29, of Rosebud, Texas, is facing a slew of charges, including seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after a pursuit involving police in Milam County.
fox44news.com
Major Belton traffic signal out of service
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
fox7austin.com
Woman dies after being ejected from pick-up truck in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in North Austin. Investigators say on Friday, Nov. 25, just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-35 and Parmer Lane. There, they found a woman who had been ejected from the pick-up truck.
