Ellis County, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
kggfradio.com

Victims Identified in Western OK Plane Crash

Two victims have been identified in a plane crash in western Oklahoma. According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, James 'Wade' Bruce of Shattuck, Oklahoma, and David Dodd Jr. of Austin, Texas died when their Cessna 170 crashed at the Gage Airport yesterday morning. The...
SHATTUCK, OK
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KWTX

Driver who crashed after eluding DPS on I-35 charged

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Williams, 40, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude state troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and tampering with evidence, KWTX has confirmed.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage

Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
AUSTIN, TX
texasbreaking.com

Man Nabbed, Accused for Disappearance of 34-Year-Old Man in Austin

A man was nabbed and accused of the disappearance of a 34-year-old man, who is now considered dead. on November 1 in The Domain in north Austin, according to a report from KXAN. On November 7, his disappearance was reported. Meanwhile, a certain Gavin Roberts, 26 years old, was detained...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Major Belton traffic signal out of service

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton. TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working...
BELTON, TX

