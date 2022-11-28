ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Oregon St. ends 4-game skid, edging UW Huskies in Pac-12 opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off the UW Huskies for a 66-65 win on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Oregon State 66, UW Huskies 65: Box Score. Akanno converted a three-point play...
CORVALLIS, OR
MyNorthwest.com

New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle

Seattle’s ever-rising crime statistics, paired with a depleting police force and a holiday season that is drowning in inflating prices, creates a pretty grim outlook for the city’s near future. But after Mayor Bruce Harrell “sounded like the gung-ho football player he once was” when he announced Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Want to eliminate noise pollution? Let it snow

With snow comes silence … literally. A study by the University of Kentucky (UK) found that just a couple of inches of snow can absorb as much as 60% of sound as snow can act like a sound-absorbing foam — especially when snow is fluffy and freshly fallen.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow moving back into the Puget Sound region Friday

Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Should snow days for schools still exist?

Plenty of students had their first “snow day” of the year Tuesday, and with several schools remaining closed due to power and HVAC outages, Spike and Ursula debated the necessity of snow days in schools. “Sometimes, I change my mind based on a little more information, and we...
ISSAQUAH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Thursday they would be offering disaster relief loans to businesses impacted by the Bolt Creek Fire. On Nov. 29, Gov. Jay Inslee requested the wildfire be declared a disaster by the SBA. The Bolt Creek Fire raged from Sept. 10 until Oct. 21 and burned more than 14,000 acres.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy