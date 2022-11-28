Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Oregon St. ends 4-game skid, edging UW Huskies in Pac-12 opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off the UW Huskies for a 66-65 win on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Oregon State 66, UW Huskies 65: Box Score. Akanno converted a three-point play...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Triggered Seattle UW students throw hissy fit after ‘free speech’ flyers posted
Conservative and Libertarian students posted flyers promoting free speech rights at the University of Washington in Seattle. Some Huskies were triggered. At UW, you either toe the left-wing line or become the target of harassment, intimidation, or bullying. Huskies for Liberty is a new student-run organization at UW. One of...
MyNorthwest.com
MOHAI celebrates 10 years with a look at Seattle’s complicated recent history
Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) is celebrating 10 years at its Lake Union Park home. To mark the occasion, they’re looking back at the past decade of Seattle’s history. KIRO Newsradio caught up with MOHAI director Leonard Garfield for his thoughts about the most significant...
MyNorthwest.com
New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle
Seattle’s ever-rising crime statistics, paired with a depleting police force and a holiday season that is drowning in inflating prices, creates a pretty grim outlook for the city’s near future. But after Mayor Bruce Harrell “sounded like the gung-ho football player he once was” when he announced Seattle...
MyNorthwest.com
Want to eliminate noise pollution? Let it snow
With snow comes silence … literally. A study by the University of Kentucky (UK) found that just a couple of inches of snow can absorb as much as 60% of sound as snow can act like a sound-absorbing foam — especially when snow is fluffy and freshly fallen.
MyNorthwest.com
Snow moving back into the Puget Sound region Friday
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
MyNorthwest.com
Should snow days for schools still exist?
Plenty of students had their first “snow day” of the year Tuesday, and with several schools remaining closed due to power and HVAC outages, Spike and Ursula debated the necessity of snow days in schools. “Sometimes, I change my mind based on a little more information, and we...
MyNorthwest.com
Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Thursday they would be offering disaster relief loans to businesses impacted by the Bolt Creek Fire. On Nov. 29, Gov. Jay Inslee requested the wildfire be declared a disaster by the SBA. The Bolt Creek Fire raged from Sept. 10 until Oct. 21 and burned more than 14,000 acres.
MyNorthwest.com
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
Comments / 0