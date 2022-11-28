Read full article on original website
Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Sandra R. Maxwell, 77, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Memorials:Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO. Notes:Sandra passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice House. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Deloris Bragg, 86, of Braddyville, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Deloris passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Marcus K. "Mark" Nelson, 75, Hopkins, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 3, 2022. Memorials:Hopkins, MO and Pickering, MO, Rescue Squads. Cemetery:Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO at a later date.
Marcelene Goudie, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: American Legion Sergy Post 98. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Marcelene...
Jan Rae Tramel, 74, Maryville, MO
Service: MemorialName: Jan R. TramelPronunciation: Age: 74From: Maryville, MOPrevious: Day a…
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
2 injured after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Sarah J. Germann, 41, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Galazy Road five miles north of Marysville. The...
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Police: Cash, blank business checks taken from Humane Society
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of cash and blank business checks from the Human Society in the 100 North 21st in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The theft occurred sometime between November 23 and November 28. Police released no additional details. The Humane Society...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Montgomery County pursuit results in 4 arrests
(Red Oak) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 12:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue when the vehicle fled initiating the pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour before officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue where the vehicle struck the stop sticks and went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says multiple individuals began to flee on foot.
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
Mini-ice storm knocks out KMAland power
(Undated) -- Freezing precipitation combined with high winds caused calamity for KMAland electrical services Tuesday. Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska residents covered by Omaha Public Power District lost power for several hours. About 13,500 MidAmerican customers were without electricity at the peak of the outages. MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News a galloping effect caused most of the outages.
Sharon Kenagy, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Sharon passed away at Goldenrod Manor early Monday November 28, 2022. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
All-MEC football teams, honorees announced Tuesday
The All-MEC football teams were announced on Tuesday. Maryville head coach Matt Webb was unanimously chosen as the MEC Coach of the Year. First-team offensive performers include Savannah lineman Jackson Hagler, Benton receiver Devon Hoffmann, Savannah running back Cade Chappell, Savannah specialist Alex Hopper and Benton tight end Denver Domann.
Trenton fails to secure grant for Trenton Municipal Utilities projects
Trenton failed to get funded on its applications for an ARPA grant that was sought for upcoming Trenton Municipal Utilities projects. Trenton had requested an American Rescue Plan Act water infrastructure grant of $5,049,040. The local match was $50,000. The grant process with the Department of Natural Resources was very...
Shen Optimist contributes $1,600 to 'Toys for Girls and Boys'
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Optimist Club is contributing to an effort to ensure no kids in Shenandoah go without a gift this Christmas. The Optimist Club made a financial contribution to Doug Meyer Chevrolet's "Toys for Girls and Boys" campaign on Tuesday for $1,600. Doug Meyer tells KMA News his company started the toy drive in 2014 to carry on the efforts of a similar campaign with the Shenandoah Police Department. However, Meyer says the drive wouldn't be possible without financial contributions -- such as the one from the Optimist Club.
