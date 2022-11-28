ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant City, MO

Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
RED OAK, IA
Deloris Bragg, 86, of Braddyville, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Deloris passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
BRADDYVILLE, IA
Marcelene Goudie, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: American Legion Sergy Post 98. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Marcelene...
CLARINDA, IA
Nodaway County wreck injures 2

(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
2 injured after Nodaway County rear-end crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Sarah J. Germann, 41, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Galazy Road five miles north of Marysville. The...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
BETHANY, MO
Montgomery County pursuit results in 4 arrests

(Red Oak) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 12:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue when the vehicle fled initiating the pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour before officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue where the vehicle struck the stop sticks and went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says multiple individuals began to flee on foot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Mini-ice storm knocks out KMAland power

(Undated) -- Freezing precipitation combined with high winds caused calamity for KMAland electrical services Tuesday. Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska residents covered by Omaha Public Power District lost power for several hours. About 13,500 MidAmerican customers were without electricity at the peak of the outages. MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News a galloping effect caused most of the outages.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Sharon Kenagy, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Sharon passed away at Goldenrod Manor early Monday November 28, 2022. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
All-MEC football teams, honorees announced Tuesday

The All-MEC football teams were announced on Tuesday. Maryville head coach Matt Webb was unanimously chosen as the MEC Coach of the Year. First-team offensive performers include Savannah lineman Jackson Hagler, Benton receiver Devon Hoffmann, Savannah running back Cade Chappell, Savannah specialist Alex Hopper and Benton tight end Denver Domann.
MARYVILLE, MO
Trenton fails to secure grant for Trenton Municipal Utilities projects

Trenton failed to get funded on its applications for an ARPA grant that was sought for upcoming Trenton Municipal Utilities projects. Trenton had requested an American Rescue Plan Act water infrastructure grant of $5,049,040. The local match was $50,000. The grant process with the Department of Natural Resources was very...
TRENTON, MO
Shen Optimist contributes $1,600 to 'Toys for Girls and Boys'

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Optimist Club is contributing to an effort to ensure no kids in Shenandoah go without a gift this Christmas. The Optimist Club made a financial contribution to Doug Meyer Chevrolet's "Toys for Girls and Boys" campaign on Tuesday for $1,600. Doug Meyer tells KMA News his company started the toy drive in 2014 to carry on the efforts of a similar campaign with the Shenandoah Police Department. However, Meyer says the drive wouldn't be possible without financial contributions -- such as the one from the Optimist Club.
SHENANDOAH, IA

