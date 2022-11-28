ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats: TV, kickoff, time, station, channel

By Steven Johnson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDUwK_0jQEh2qC00

TCU is one game away being crowned Big 12 champions and they’ll have to beat Kansas State, again, to get it done.

The Horned Frogs pulled off a dramatic comeback in their 38-28 win over the Wildcats in October. No. 3 TCU is hoping for a less stressful matchup with Kansas State this time.

ESPN College GameDay will once again be at the site of a TCU game. It’s the third time the popular pregame show will be at a game featuring the Horned Frogs.

It’s the biggest game in program history, supplanting recent appearances in the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl over the last decade or so.

A win means the Horned Frogs are in the College Football Playoff and conference champions; no pressure right?

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) vs Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2)

When: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Line: TCU opens as -2.5 point favorite.

Last meeting: TCU defeated Kansas State 38-28 on Oct. 22, 2022.

