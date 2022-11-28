Happy December! It’s a big month, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve all arriving in the coming days. However, we’ve got some time until then. One of my favorite things to do at this time of year is to take an evening stroll past festive lights that have begun popping up all over the city. This weekend in Boston, you can do that at Stone Zoo. There’s also a holiday scavenger hunt being offered at Boston Landing, a winter piano recital from Harvard students and a dance performance from the new dance troupe The Click. Check out those events and the rest of our recommendations for this weekend below.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO