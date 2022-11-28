Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Related
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including a winter piano concert and a holiday stroll
Happy December! It’s a big month, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve all arriving in the coming days. However, we’ve got some time until then. One of my favorite things to do at this time of year is to take an evening stroll past festive lights that have begun popping up all over the city. This weekend in Boston, you can do that at Stone Zoo. There’s also a holiday scavenger hunt being offered at Boston Landing, a winter piano recital from Harvard students and a dance performance from the new dance troupe The Click. Check out those events and the rest of our recommendations for this weekend below.
Seacoast Holiday Parades Will Go on as Scheduled This Saturday
Despite the forecast of rain, Seacoast region holiday parades scheduled for Saturday are a go. Rain will start by 8 a.m. Saturday morning and be steady throughout the day, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Palmer in Gray, Maine. Temperatures will be in the 50s. "It looks like we'll...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see...
50 Apple Watches Stolen from Manchester, NH Best Buy
A "highly organized group" has stolen 50 Apple Watches from the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester over the past month and may be part of similar thefts statewide, according to Manchester Police. Three men have targeted storage areas of the store and have walked...
worcestermag.com
Home & Garden: Cozy Mountainside Bakery & Café restores a piece of Princeton history
The 119-year-old Superintendent’s House, its visage as distinguished as its name, sits along Mountain Drive in Princeton. The 12-room Shingle Style Dutch Colonial, pine green with cream trim, is particularly striking in winter when it stands out amidst the snow-covered hillside. The stateliness of the house today is a...
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video
The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
huntnewsnu.com
N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring
Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0