Nashua, NH

Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including a winter piano concert and a holiday stroll

Happy December! It’s a big month, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve all arriving in the coming days. However, we’ve got some time until then. One of my favorite things to do at this time of year is to take an evening stroll past festive lights that have begun popping up all over the city. This weekend in Boston, you can do that at Stone Zoo. There’s also a holiday scavenger hunt being offered at Boston Landing, a winter piano recital from Harvard students and a dance performance from the new dance troupe The Click. Check out those events and the rest of our recommendations for this weekend below.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
macaronikid.com

WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022

Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Dover, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade 2022: Pictures and Video

The Dover Holiday Parade made a triumphant return on Sunday, with plans already in the works for an even bigger parade in 2023. Cochecho Friends took on the responsibility of putting together the parade with the help of a cadre of volunteers that put in an 8 hour day on Sunday to make the parade a reality. Dover City Councilman Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, along with Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends, led the effort.
DOVER, NH
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 North End rentals around or below the typical price

The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring

Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire

Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
PLAISTOW, NH
Seacoast Current

Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
