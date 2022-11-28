ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
BBC

Russia revives Soviet-era car brand at ex-Renault plant

Manufacturing has resumed at the former Renault factory in Russia, which shut after the invasion of Ukraine and was later taken over by the government. Truck-maker Kamaz said the first cars would go on sale next month. It is reviving the Soviet-era Moskvich brand although the car’s design has been...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
The Associated Press

China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased some anti-virus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other...
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Markets Insider

Russia is sending record volumes of oil to Asia as it scrambles to export more crude before EU sanctions take effect

Russia is scrambling to export more crude before European Union sanctions take effect, and the nation is currently shipping record volumes of oil to Asia. Russian crude flows to China, India, and Turkey – as well as crude shipments that haven't been labeled with a final destination – rose to 2.39 million barrels a day in the month leading up to November 11, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Meanwhile, in the last week, Russian oil exports fell to a three-week low, with the nation exporting just 2.9 million barrels a day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy