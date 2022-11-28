Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
BBC
Russia revives Soviet-era car brand at ex-Renault plant
Manufacturing has resumed at the former Renault factory in Russia, which shut after the invasion of Ukraine and was later taken over by the government. Truck-maker Kamaz said the first cars would go on sale next month. It is reviving the Soviet-era Moskvich brand although the car’s design has been...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slide On Concerns Over China's Demand
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn 2317.TW, battling production shortfalls...
China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians
BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased some anti-virus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other...
Russian oil is still flowing in huge volumes even as EU sanctions and a price cap are less than a week away.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how European governments haven't yet agreed to a price cap on Russian crude, and where Russia stands now.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Here’s how China’s COVID lockdown protests are sparking unrest across markets and rattling the global investing landscape.
Good morning. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Today we're going over what the ongoing protests in China mean for markets and investors. Before that, here's a helpful calendar from Insider's Personal Finance team that tells you what days the stock and bond markets are closed for the rest of the year.
Russia is sending record volumes of oil to Asia as it scrambles to export more crude before EU sanctions take effect
Russia is scrambling to export more crude before European Union sanctions take effect, and the nation is currently shipping record volumes of oil to Asia. Russian crude flows to China, India, and Turkey – as well as crude shipments that haven't been labeled with a final destination – rose to 2.39 million barrels a day in the month leading up to November 11, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Meanwhile, in the last week, Russian oil exports fell to a three-week low, with the nation exporting just 2.9 million barrels a day.
