Pilot walks 6 miles for help after plane crashes into canyon, Utah rescuers say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A pilot walked miles for help after their plane crashed into a canyon in Utah, rescuers said.

The twin-tailed pusher-propeller aircraft crashed near Durst Mountain , miles from Cottonwood Canyon Road, on Sunday, Nov. 27, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

After the pilot made a forced landing and crashed, they hiked 6 miles before finding cell service to call 911 for help, rescuers said.

The pilot had no injuries from the crash, rescuers said. Rescuers did not identify the pilot.

The area was difficult to get to because it was mainly accessible through ATV roads, rescuers said.

Firefighters went to the wreckage, disabled batteries and stopped a fuel leak.

Durst Mountain is about 60 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.

