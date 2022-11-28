ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Fed Chair Powell: cutting rates is not something to do soon

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank should use a "risk management" approach to raising rates, going "slower and feeling our way a little bit" to the right level of restrictive policy, and not loosen policy too early. "Cutting rates is...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
kitco.com

Wall Street rises after Powell eyes slower rate hikes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 moved into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains after the release of Powell's...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
kitco.com

Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates...
kitco.com

Stocks gain ground, Treasury yields pull back after Powell statement

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rose on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields pared gains and the dollar lost ground after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December", even as he cautioned that inflation was still too high.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
kitco.com

UK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey showed, suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. The British central bank looks closely at surveys...

