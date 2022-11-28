Read full article on original website
Business Insider
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Two...
Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell
Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has been "pretty aggressive" already with its interest rate hikes and won't try to crash the economy with further sharp increases just to get inflation under control faster, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
kitco.com
Fed Chair Powell: cutting rates is not something to do soon
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank should use a "risk management" approach to raising rates, going "slower and feeling our way a little bit" to the right level of restrictive policy, and not loosen policy too early. "Cutting rates is...
kitco.com
kalkinemedia.com
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
kitco.com
Wall Street rises after Powell eyes slower rate hikes
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 moved into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains after the release of Powell's...
kitco.com
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,741.35 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1847...
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
kitco.com
Gold has a path to $2,000 and silver to $25 in the second half of 2023 - Bank of America
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, gold still has a solid path to $2,000 by the end of the year, according to the...
NASDAQ
Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation
By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on...
kitco.com
Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Nov 28 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates...
kitco.com
Stocks gain ground, Treasury yields pull back after Powell statement
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rose on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields pared gains and the dollar lost ground after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December", even as he cautioned that inflation was still too high.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge As Powell Points To Smaller Rate Hikes
Stocks finished firmly higher Wednesday following a dovish address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that hinted at smaller near-term rate hikes amid what he called a ' highly uncertain' inflation path. In prepared remarks for a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Powell noted that the pace of...
kitco.com
Fiscal developments affect Brazil's central bank decisions through balance of risks, says director
BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said on Tuesday that markets are more sensitive to fiscal news and that fiscal developments enter into policymakers' decisions through the balance of risks for inflation. Speaking at an event hosted by JP Morgan, Guillen, the economic policy director,...
kitco.com
Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip as hopes Fed cuts rates next year drive trading
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Monday as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year to revive a U.S. economy that is not as robust as the tight labor market might suggest. Minutes released last week from the Fed's policy meeting...
kitco.com
UK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey showed, suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. The British central bank looks closely at surveys...
