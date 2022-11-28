ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The...
Why Shares of Solid Power Are Plunging This Week

With the S&P 500 creeping about 1.1% higher this week, Solid Power's stock (NASDAQ: SLDP) swiftly headed in the other direction. Between a shakeup in the C-suite and a bearish outlook echoing on Wall Street, the pessimism regarding the solid-state battery designer was too overpowering for the bulls to overcome.
Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

It's been a turbulent week for the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO). After rocketing more than 21% higher on Wednesday, shares dropped nearly 6%, even after the company reported strong November deliveries. But the stock is soaring again Friday, up 7.6% as of 2:40 p.m. ET.
Why Is Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). Shares have lost about 7.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altice USA, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Nike Stock Jumped 18% in November

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were gaining last month as the sportswear giant benefited from good news out of China, and a cooler-than-expected inflation report gave it a boost as well. The stock had gotten slammed in its most recent earnings report back in September as its earnings fell due...
Are Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) Stock Buys Right Now?

Mastercard MA and Visa V shares have rallied nicely off their October lows after both slightly beat Q3 earnings expectations. At the moment, Mastercard stock is only 9% off its 52-week highs and Visa is trading 7% from its highs. Let’s see if a continued rebound is in the cards...
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023

Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022

Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
Why Is Etsy (ETSY) Up 39.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Etsy (ETSY). Shares have added about 39.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Etsy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
1 Reason Investors Should Have Confidence in Bitcoin

The news of crypto exchange FTX declaring bankruptcy and how it got to this point represents a low point for the crypto industry -- but not for all cryptos, more specifically, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency, and throughout its tenure, it's been at the center of some of the most infamous events in crypto history. One of those puts the recent FTX meltdown to shame. Yet despite these events, Bitcoin continues to operate as it has since it was invented in 2009.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Booking Holdings (BKNG). Shares have added about 12.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Booking Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Better Buy: AT&T (T), TMobile (TMUS), or Verizon (VZ) Stock

Investors looking for a buying opportunity in stocks may be considering AT&T T and Verizon VZ stock because they both trade for under $40 per share. But price per share alone is hardly a good reason to buy a stock, even of a well-known wireless carrier. TMobile TMUS, meanwhile, is...

