ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices edge lower on firmer dollar

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,751.80. * The dollar index was up...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold slips from 1-week peak as dollar, yields cut losses

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields edged up from session lows, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for clues on the rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,749.54 per ounce...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold gains on dollar dip; Fed policy cues in focus

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,753.34 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,752.60. Bullion prices fell about 1%...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold hits over one-week high on dollar dip, China jitters

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a more than one-week high on Monday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar and some safe-haven demand amid protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 curbs. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,760.87 per ounce, as of 1055 GMT, after hitting...
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
CBS News

How much is gold worth?

With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
The Associated Press

China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased some anti-virus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other...
The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,171.85. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% higher to 2,478.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,340.10. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold gains on dollar pullback, China demand

(Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Monday as a retreat in the dollar made bullion more attractive for other currency holders, drawing further support from some safe-haven demand from China amid wide protests over its strict COVID-19 curbs. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,761.49 per ounce, as of 0933...
CNBC

U.S. crude turns positive, Brent pares losses on OPEC+ cut rumors

Global oil benchmarks pulled back from their lowest levels in nearly a year on Monday, with U.S. crude ending positive, bolstered by talk of an OPEC+ production cut that offset concerns about strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Both benchmarks have posted three consecutive weekly declines.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold pares gains as U.S. yields climb; focus on Powell speech

(Reuters) - Gold prices pared gains on Wednesday due to an uptick in the U.S. bond yields ahead a much awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although a weaker dollar kept bullion on track for its best month since May 2021. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,751.86...
invezz.com

Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”

Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
coinchapter.com

Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
msn.com

Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy