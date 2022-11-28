Read full article on original website
Rigel (RIGL) Up on FDA Nod to Blood Cancer Drug Rezlidhia
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL announced that the FDA has approved Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. Per the company, Rezlidhia, an oral inhibitor of mutated IDH1,...
Acadia (ACAD) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Acadia due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASML (ASML) closed at $611.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers...
Health Care Sector Update for 12/02/2022: AVXL, THTX, VEEV, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping 0.7% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down more than 1% recently. Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was gaining over 38% in value, a day after it said its Anavex 2-73 drug candidate improved cognitive function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease, achieving the primary and key secondary endpoints of a phase 2b/3 study.
Why Is Glaxo (GSK) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for GSK (GSK). Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaxo due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Why Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Up 38.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Shares have added about 38.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Horizon Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Nu Skin (NUS) Up 28.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS). Shares have added about 28.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nu Skin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Understanding ETFs: Deep Dive Into How They Work, And How Investors Can Evaluate ETFs
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been available to investors since 1993 with the launch of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. From that first product to today, ETFs have gone from being a tool that institutional investors would use to maintain market exposure, to an indispensable tool for institutional and retail investors, not to mention active traders and options markets.
Top Stock Reports for Apple, IBM & Elevance Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
