Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10
Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
Zacks.com
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Zacks.com
3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
RSG - Free Report) , Clean Harbors, Inc. (. are some stocks likely to gain from the abovementioned factors. The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry comprises companies engaged in the collection, transportation, treatment, disposal, inspection and regulation of any form of waste. The companies serve residential, municipal, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. Some industry participants provide non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico, while others provide waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Some industry players operate as environmental infrastructure and solutions companies, providing water handling and recycling solutions.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Zacks.com
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Raises Guidance on Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
ULTA - Free Report) posted splendid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line cruising past the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The company witnessed growth in all major categories and in all its store and digital channels. Ulta Beauty also saw a higher market share in prestige beauty compared with the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Gain From Strong Consumer Spending Trends
Households in the United States had increased spending in October, banking on a jump in income and easing inflation. Per the Commerce Department, consumer outlays advanced at a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October compared to the prior month and registered the strongest gain since June. Households, in reality, had spent...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock
RRR - Free Report) will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the stock...
Zacks.com
MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Up 20% Since Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
MAXIMUS, Inc. (. reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has surged 20.1% since the earnings released on Nov 21 in response to strong revenue guidance for fiscal 2023. MAXIMUS expects fiscal 2023 revenues to be in the range of $4.75-$4.90 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($4.825 billion) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.79 billion.
Zacks.com
Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
BIG - Free Report) fell nearly 9% at the close of the trading session on Dec 1, following the weak third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results were affected by the challenging macroeconomic environment. However, the company made efforts to stay afloat during the quarter via cost-management actions and strengthening the balance...
Zacks.com
G-III Apparel (GIII) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
GIII - Free Report) is likely to report top-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,072 million, indicating a 5.6% increase from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
SentinelOne (S) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
S - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. For third-quarter fiscal 2023, SentinelOne expects revenues to be $111 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $110.96 million, implying growth of 98.08% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
MS - Free Report) closed at $93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Comments / 0