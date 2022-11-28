ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco HS cheerleader to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTvbj_0jQEdYBT00

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Weslaco High School varsity cheerleader Ivy Denay Hernandez will participate at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

On Dec. 4-9, Hernandez will represent her school and Varsity Spirit in Honolulu, Hawaii.

UTRGV looking for a football coach—how much might they be willing to pay?

Ivy will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.

“It is an honor to represent Weslaco High School at the 2022 National Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. As a participant in this historic event, I am grateful to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for the cause of liberty,” Hernandez said in a press release for the parade.

Nativity scenes from late bishop to be on display in Edinburg

The trip marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Museum of South Texas History to host holiday fiesta

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History is ringing in the holiday season with Fiesta de Nochebuena. Fiesta de Nochebuena, a borderland-spirit holiday event, will feature regional traditions, performances and Cowboy Santa. Performances will include a museum exhibition of ‘Posada Por Tiempo’ including music from Edinburg CISD classical guitar, mariachi, orchestra and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Dec. 1 HS Basketball Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games played on Dec. 1. Boys Los Fresnos def. Rio Hondo, 77-40 Rio Grande City def. Valley View, 67-34 Girls Pioneer def. Edcouch-Elsa, 52-20
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Free PSJA concert showcases Mexican traditions

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘Tradiciones Mexicanas’ hosted by the PSJA ISD Fine Arts Department is set for Thursday night. The free concert Dec. 1 will feature performances from the district’s Folklorico, Conjunto, and Mariachi high school groups. The event is part of the district’s mission of promoting multicultural heritage pride among the PSJA community […]
PHARR, TX
borderreport.com

Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mission, TX

Right on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border lies a scenic city known for its natural attractions and amusement destinations: Mission, Texas. It’s part of Hidalgo County and two metro areas, McAllen–Edinburg–Mission and Reynosa–McAllen. As of the 2020 census, the place is home to 77,058 people—a...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost.     A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

BREAKING: Julian Alvarez will resign as Texas Workforce Commissioner on Dec. 15

AUSTIN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, III, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, has announced he will depart the state agency, effective December 15. Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, otherwise known as VIDA, has told media outlets that Alvarez will make “a special...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Charlie Clark’s beloved ‘Nana’ dies at 99

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s most-known ‘Nana’ has passed away, Charlie Clark Nissan announced on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre ‘Nana’,” a Facebook post from Charlie Clark Nissan said. “Nana won our hearts and became a symbol of […]
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”

The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Raul Brindis announced as grand marshal for McAllen Holiday Parade

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade. “We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Exclusive seating coming to this year’s McAllen Holiday Parade

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport is known for providing flights all around the world. But this year they’re offering a first class ticket that you can purchase that will give you an enhanced experience in their Skybox at the McAllen holiday parade.  The skybox will be located on Quince Avenue and Bicentennial Blvd. […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday

The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, a voice from Harlingen serving as TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

BISD introduces sports programs for students with disabilities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs. “It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down by the Border Co-Founder. Zariah’s Law, named […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy