Weslaco HS cheerleader to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Weslaco High School varsity cheerleader Ivy Denay Hernandez will participate at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.
On Dec. 4-9, Hernandez will represent her school and Varsity Spirit in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Ivy will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.
"It is an honor to represent Weslaco High School at the 2022 National Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. As a participant in this historic event, I am grateful to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for the cause of liberty," Hernandez said in a press release for the parade.
The trip marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is "remembering the past and celebrating our future."
