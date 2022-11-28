This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.

