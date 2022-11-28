ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing Market to close its doors after 11 years

LANSING, N.Y.—The Lansing Market will be closing its doors for good at the end of December. Owner Andy Sciarabba said that the decision to close was at least partially due to the competition of the many stores in and surrounding Lansing — Tops, Target, BJ’s, the soon-to-be four nearby Dollar General locations and the Aldi’s that opened this past fall.
LANSING, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options

Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap

The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

