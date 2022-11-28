ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Direct Relief awards $144,000 grant to One805

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXFaR_0jQEcwzk00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Direct Relief awarded a $144,000 grant to One805 to continue funding mental health services for Santa Barbara County first responders through the new year.

One805 said it provides services and equipment, including a mental wellness initiative that provides critical counseling and therapy to local firefighters and first responders who fight on the front lines.

"Due to what they see on a daily basis, the suicide rate among first responders is nearly double that of the general population," said Tony Pighetti, One805 board-member and retired firefighter.

"Culturally competent, confidential counseling is only made possible through the extraordinary support of generous donors like Direct Relief, and this program is directly saving the careers, families, and lives of our first responders," said Pighetti.

"It’s a particular privilege for Direct Relief to join in this critically important effort to support Firefighters and First Responders in our home community, whose members have carried Direct Relief on its shoulders for 75 years and provided unfailing support to extend help wherever it is needed,” said Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe.

"Many of us know that Direct Relief addresses needs across the globe, but few of us know of the the commitment they have demonstrated locally," said Santa Barbara County Fire Chief, Mark Hartwig. "They have made significant contributions to the Firehawk and other equipment, and now they are generously contributing to One805 so that our firefighters and their families can receive the best mental health services as they deal with the daily stresses associated with with their role as first responders."

For more information and how to get involved, visit: one805.org .

The post Direct Relief awards $144,000 grant to One805 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve $90,000 Signing Bonuses to Attract New Psychiatrists and Physicians

With more than half its staff psychiatric positions now vacant, Santa Barbara County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness sought — and got — permission from the county supervisors to pay $90,000 signing bonuses to attract new psychiatrists to sign on with the county. Translated into strictly full-time positions, that equates to vacancies in nine out of 13 budgeted positions. The supervisors also voted to increase the pay for staff psychiatrists by 8 percent. This brings the base salary from $285,000 to $295,000. Since 2015, the department has been authorized to pay bonuses of $75,000, but that has not proved persuasive.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

‘Unity in Community’ theme of December 9 telethon tradition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent jam session with a couple of local rock legends is helping spread holiday cheer. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald united once again for a taped performance ahead of the upcoming Unity Telethon. (Courtesy: Jeff Martin/KEYT) This year marks the 36th annual event in Santa Barbara. The popular feel-good holiday The post ‘Unity in Community’ theme of December 9 telethon tradition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

County’s Emergency Homeless Shelters Opening This Thursday

With streets already damp with morning drizzle and rain forecast for this evening through Sunday throughout the Central Coast, four overnight emergency shelters are opening across Santa Barbara County this Thursday to those experiencing homelessness. The shelters, known as Freedom Warming Centers, open their doors when temperatures drop below 40...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Firefighter support networks and resources dedicate January to Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

As we end the year, the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have designated the first month of the new year as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The post Firefighter support networks and resources dedicate January to Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Naloxone Saves a Life on a Goleta Sidewalk

Curbing illegal opioids remains a target for law enforcement statewide, but in Goleta on Monday night, a man was saved from an overdose by a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol. The unidentified man was lying on a sidewalk on the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue, in the heart of the city’s Old Town, when the deputy noticed him around 11:45 p.m. on November 28. Recognizing the overdose signs of a lack of response, slowed breathing, and a blue tinge to lips and fingernails, the deputy called for an ambulance and administered naloxone.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County: Sleeping Bag Drive underway for those experiencing homelessness

SANT BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County leaders say more than 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in the area. They say each winter, those on the streets are exposed to cold nighttime temperatures with limited supplies to keep them warm. In order to help those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara, the county is hosting its The post Santa Barbara County: Sleeping Bag Drive underway for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Pac Biz Times reports: RSV straining region’s health care system

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports the respiratory virus RSV is filling up local hospitals. Combined with an uptick of COVID cases and the spread of the flu, it has health care leaders concerned. Executive Editor Neal Koch spoke live with Scott and Beth on News Channel 3-12 about the new The post Pac Biz Times reports: RSV straining region’s health care system appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local Organization displays custom quilts in remembrance of those who have died from AIDS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- World Aids Day is Thursday and one organization is using quilts to remember those who have died from the disease. It’s been four decades since Keith Coffman-Grey lost his partner to AIDS, but it’s a time in his life he will always remember. “Within a year he went from very healthy person The post Local Organization displays custom quilts in remembrance of those who have died from AIDS appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a boost during the holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will be taking calls if someone has questions and they have a website, too that can help people on Giving Tuesday. CEO Barbara Robertson said they looking forward to receiving scholarship donations at a time when they are encouraging students to go online and fill out a The post Giving Tuesday gives nonprofits a boost during the holiday season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy