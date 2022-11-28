1 critically injured in Lakeville motorcycle crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a crash in Lakeville that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

Police said the crash happened Monday afternoon on Route 44.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

