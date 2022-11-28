Read full article on original website
calleochonews.com
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Feds settle with West Palm Seaside nursing residence for $1.75 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and...
South Florida Times
More rental and mortgage help available
Miami, Fla. – Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are offering rental and home buying assistance for people struggling to pay rent and facing eviction, and those seeking to purchase their ﬁrst houses. Financial institutions have collaborated with Miami-Dade and area cities to offer assistance to ﬁrst-time home buyers...
REAL ESTATE DISASTER: Palm Beach County New Sales Plummet
More Than 50-Percent Drop Year To Year. But New Listings In Palm Beach County Soar. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –Never mind the 80-degree temps in December. The Palm Beach County Real Estate market is so chilly, you might need a jacket and […]
beckerspayer.com
Humana initiates layoffs in Florida as it prepares to mostly shutter SeniorBridge
Humana plans to lay off 157 employees at its SeniorBridge facility in Jupiter, Fla., as it prepares to close most of its SeniorBridge locations nationwide, the South Florida Business Journal reported Nov. 28. Humana purchased SeniorBridge in 2012, which manages chronic and home care services for predominantly seniors. A company...
bocaratontribune.com
BofA Names Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Bank of America today announced that Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work to remove economic barriers and advance socioeconomic opportunity in Palm Beach County. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the two organizations will expand programs and services that are addressing healthcare, education, employment, and basic needs for the underserved and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say
Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County
Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
cw34.com
Purchase assistance available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First-time homebuyers can get help from the county. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development announced the availability of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Purchase Assistance funds. Funding will help income eligible first-time homebuyers with rehabilitation of a...
bocaratontribune.com
The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Annual Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group Delivered Creative Palate-pleasing“Takes on Tailgate”
Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists Served Up Winning Recipes. Monies Raised Will Grant 550 Gift Wishes in Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive. Boca Raton, FL – A cheering squad of 300+ residents, civic and business leaders, community supporters and football fans all dressed in their alma mater or favorite college team’s colors enjoyed fresh new takes on tailgate classics created by popular area chefs, brewmasters and mixologists. The friendly competition at the Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group fielded a wave of Palm Beach County excitement and pride for the ninth annual college bowl game set for Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium while raising monies to grant 550 gift wishes for Spirit of Giving’s 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Drive.
bocaratontribune.com
CARON FLORIDA EXPANDS OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMMING – Older Adult and Mental Health programming added; The Keele Medical Center opens January 2023
(Delray Beach. Fla.) – Internationally recognized nonprofit expert in substance use disorder treatment and recovery, Caron Treatment Centers is expanding its services in Florida with new a new medical facility and additional programming. Caron Florida, which offers Caron Renaissance programs in Boca Raton and Ocean Drive in Delray Beach, recently added a standalone Mental Health Program to address the growing need for quality mental health care. In early 2023, Caron, Florida, will add detox services and an Older Adult Program when it opens its new medical facility, The Keele Medical Center. The new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art medical facility is currently under construction at 4575 Linton Boulevard, Delray Beach.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Ocean-to-Lake Mediterranean Compound in Manalapan, Florida is Back on The Market for $64.9 Million
1110 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a one-of a kind estate with 150 feet of ocean and Intracoastal frontage perfect for entertaining with features in rich details, intricate millwork, and sophisticated finishes. This Home in Manalapan offers 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects
Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
cw34.com
Property management group responds to concerns in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres is taking action against the property management company that oversees a condo where families were left without power for over two weeks. The people who live in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums lost power in late October and say...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
Miami New Times
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting' UPDATED
Update published December 1, 2022 12:55 p.m.: The City of Fort Lauderdale says it is in "regular communication with The Boring Co. as it conducts feasibility studies on a potential subsurface tunnel system." City spokesperson Ashley Doussard tells New Times the company is on track to complete the studies, which include cost estimates and the design-and-build schedule, in March 2023.
morningbrew.com
Miami nightclubs take a financial hit as crypto millionaires disappear
This holiday season, it’s important to keep those who aren’t having the jolliest time in our thoughts. We’re talking, of course, about Miami nightclubs, which have been rocked by the absence of big-spending crypto whales amid the market’s deep freeze. Nightclubs in the city became a...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
pointpubs.com
New Hilton Hotel Planned in Pompano Beach
A 9-story hotel – Homewood Suites by Hilton – is planned for the southwest corner of North Federal Highway and NE Sixth Street in Pompano Beach. The approximately 1-acre project site lies just east of the U.S. Post Office at 1950 NE Sixth Street, and south of the recently constructed Morea Apartments. The site is currently occupied by a Citgo gas station and a vacant single-tenant professional building that for many years was a Quest Diagnostics medical lab. The two existing structures would be demolished.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
