Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
klin.com
Southeast Community College Moving, Expanding Athletics
SCC student-athletes will have a richer choice of options for athletics at the start of the next school year. Plans are in motion to more than double the current number of teams, and squads will be based in Lincoln and Milford campuses in addition to the existing Beatrice one. Brett Bright, SCC athletic director and executive director of the Beatrice campus, says this will greatly increase student participation in intercollegiate sports.
wnax.com
Officials Prepare for Nebraska Ag Expo
One of the nation’s largest indoor farm equipment shows will take place next week at Lincoln, Nebraska. The Nebraska Ag Expo will be held at the Lancaster Event Center which is just on the east side of Lincoln. Tom Junge, the show director says more than 800 companies will be represented at the Nebraska Ag Expo scheduled for December 6th through the 8th. Junge says new this year will be exhibits focusing on new technology.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
klin.com
CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill Opens to Patients Dec. 1
Following a long period of anticipation, CHI Health’s new clinic will open at 40th and Yankee Hill on Thursday, Dec. 1. It is the first clinic of its kind in that it provides a wide variety of services and treatments under one roof and offers a drive-thru lane to pick up prescriptions, receive COVID tests, and get flu shots.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
thebestmix1055.com
Lincoln Premium Poultry announces grower recognitions
— Lincoln Premium Poultry announced this week that three families will be honored in 2022 as top producers in Nebraska/Iowa, and one family will be recognized with an award for environmental stewardship. “This is the first year we are giving out awards,” Director of Administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry Jessica...
klin.com
Lincoln Residents Invited To Second Water Source Open House December 1
The City of Lincoln has a safe, reliable, and adequate water supply for the next 20 to 25 years. The City wants to remain resilient to potential drought conditions in the future. In an effort to move forward with Lincoln’s water security for our future generations the City has establishing...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
1011now.com
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
fox42kptm.com
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
klin.com
Morgan Wallen Coming To Lincoln In 2023
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host Country music star Morgan Wallen on Saturday April 29th, 2023. Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour world tour will also including special guests Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman. The New Yorker dubbed Morgan Wallen “the most wanted man in country” in part due...
klin.com
Lincoln South Beltway To Open To Drivers December 14
The Lincoln South Beltway will be opening ahead of schedule for drivers. The official opening will be December 14. Construction of the 11 mile, $352 million four lane freeway began in February of 2020. It will reduce congestion on Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) through Lincoln. Governor Pete Ricketts and Mayor...
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
kfornow.com
Non-clickers get Holiday Tickets
Lincoln, NE (Nov.29, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort that began Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, November 27, 2022. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed...
